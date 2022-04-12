ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin win: Rogers gets save, brother loss as Padres top Giants 4-2

By Janie McCauley, AP Baseball Writer
 1 day ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Manny Machado's RBI groundout in the seventh inning put San Diego ahead, Austin Nola hit his first home run of the season and the Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2.

Twin brothers relieving for opposing clubs, Taylor and Tyler Rogers, both pitched and factored in -- Taylor earning his third save and Tyler taking the loss.

Jake Cronenworth's RBI single in the ninth provided insurance for the Padres.

What we learned in Giants' quiet home loss to Padres

SAN FRANCISCO -- Unfortunately for the Giants, both Rogers twins ended up pitching Monday night. Taylor Rogers, Tyler's brother, is the San Diego Padres closer and he made quick work of the Giants in the ninth, closing out a 4-2 win at Oracle Park. In an odd twist for the twins, Tyler took the loss after giving up the go-ahead run.
