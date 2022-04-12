Twin win: Rogers gets save, brother loss as Padres top Giants 4-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Manny Machado's RBI groundout in the seventh inning put San Diego ahead, Austin Nola hit his first home run of the season and the Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2.

Twin brothers relieving for opposing clubs, Taylor and Tyler Rogers, both pitched and factored in -- Taylor earning his third save and Tyler taking the loss.

Jake Cronenworth's RBI single in the ninth provided insurance for the Padres.