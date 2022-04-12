Boston Symphony Orchestra cancels Europe dates over COVID

Click here to read the full article. The Miami-based Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (CIFO) has partnered with one of Europe’s most storied art-and-technology festivals, Ars Electronica, to create a new grant program that will support Latin American artists working with technology.
The CIFO-Ars Electronica Awards will come with up to $30,000 per artist. They support the commissioning of new major works that will enter CIFO’s collection and be presented at Ars Electonrica’s annual festival in Linz, Austria.
The inaugural five recipients are Amor Muñoz, Dora Bartilotti, Thessia Machado, and Ana Elena Tejera, and the artist collective Electrobiota Collective. Muñoz will receive $30,000....
Comments / 0