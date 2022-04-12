ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, PA

Boston Symphony Orchestra cancels Europe dates over COVID

wcn247.com
 1 day ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra has canceled its European tour because of an increase in...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

Pianist Stephen Hough to Play a Famously Difficult Work With the Vermont Symphony Orchestra

This weekend's Vermont Symphony Orchestra concert is a must-go for two reasons — aside, of course, from hearing the excellent VSO musicians perform. One is that guest artist Stephen Hough, a UK-born pianist, will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3: a famously difficult piece played by one of the most acclaimed and enduring soloists on the circuit.
MUSIC
Voice of OC

London Symphony Orchestra Performs Blockbuster Program at Segerstrom with Mixed Results

Editor’s Note: We give our arts critics the latitude to state their opinions of the work they review, and we know they must address many complex and sometimes controversial aspects of an artist’s choices; we also recognize that sensitivity must be exercised in describing them. While Voice of OC might take issue occasionally with the way our critics tackle such challenging subjects, we nevertheless grant them the autonomy to make those decisions. We believe the proper forum to debate them is in the comments section on our social media channels.
MUSIC
onedetroitpbs.org

Season of Change: Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra Searches for New Musical Director

The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has grown and increased its outreach over the last decade to include beautiful performances at the University of Michigan’s Hill Auditorium and pop-up concerts at local farmers markets across metro Detroit, but as it searches for the symphony’s new musical director, the organization had to do some soul searching, Sarah Calderini, the new executive director of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra said.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, PA
Health
City
Boston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Paris, PA
Boston, PA
Coronavirus
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Symphony Orchestra Performing Sunday in Natick

NATICK – The MetroWest Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert on Sunday ay Natick High School. Michael Bednarsky will conduct the performance, which will open with the Ukrainian National Anthem. Also scheduled to be performed is:. Hayden – Armida Overture. Mozart – Violin Concerto No 4 in...
NATICK, MA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jonathon Heyward revisits childhood fascination with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Guest conductor returns to the scene of a memory that had a “profound effect” on his life. Conductor Jonathon Heyward can still see the colors, the brilliant lights. He can still picture where he sat decades removed from his first visit to Atlanta’s Symphony Hall to see the orchestra. Heyward on a school trip – the exact details are a little fuzzy – and the tunes played that day are lost to memory, but the impression on that Augusta-born, Charleston-bred kid stuck.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Symphony#Ap#European
NME

Kasabian unveil details of European tour dates

8 – Belgium, Brussels, Cirque Royal. Kasabian showcased new single ‘ALYGATYR’ at a homecoming show in Leicester last October. The track, which is their first material since the departure of Tom Meighan, was shared by the band last year. The live performance saw guitarist Serge Pizzorno take...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Live review: Ghost, London The O2

“It’s nice to see you all again! I hope it hasn’t been too shite for you!” proclaims Tobias Forge, as Ghost return to the UK after nearly three years away. Tonight marks the biggest headline show on their biggest-ever run on these shores, and with latest offering Impera hitting Number Two in the UK albums chart, a party atmosphere fills the arena in anticipation for probably the most brilliantly eccentric metal band in the world right now.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser release second album The Seven Ages Of Starlight

Canadian instrumental prog-fusion quartet Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser release guest-packed second album. Canadian instrumental prog-fusion quartet Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser have released their second album, The Seven Ages Of Starlight. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below. The new record has been recorded over several...
ROCK MUSIC
BBC

Live orchestra Thunderbirds concert held in Birmingham

For the first time ever, fans of Thunderbirds and Stingray will get the chance to enjoy the music from classic series - played live by an orchestra. The iconic puppets have been brought to Symphony Hall in Birmingham for a unique concert. Attendees can look forward to hearing every piece...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ARTnews

Ella Fontanals-Cisneros, Ars Electronica Launch Prize for Latin American Artists Working With Technology

Click here to read the full article. The Miami-based Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (CIFO) has partnered with one of Europe’s most storied art-and-technology festivals, Ars Electronica, to create a new grant program that will support Latin American artists working with technology. The CIFO-Ars Electronica Awards will come with up to $30,000 per artist. They support the commissioning of new major works that will enter CIFO’s collection and be presented at Ars Electonrica’s annual festival in Linz, Austria. The inaugural five recipients are Amor Muñoz, Dora Bartilotti, Thessia Machado, and Ana Elena Tejera, and the artist collective Electrobiota Collective. Muñoz will receive $30,000....
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Montserrat Caballe: The legendary Spanish soprano remembered on her 89th birthday

Revered Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballe, one of the greats of 20th-century opera, is being remembered on what would have been her 89th birthday.Nicknamed “La Superba”, the Catalan singer began her career in Switzerland, Germany and Austria before becoming a superstar on the world stage. She made her American debut in Donizetti’s Lucrezia Borgia at Carnegie Hall in New York City on 20 April 1965, replacing the pregnant Marilyn Horne and earning a 25-minute standing ovation.“When Caballe began her first aria, there was a perceptible change in the atmosphere,” critic John Gruen wrote of the performance in The New York...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Parsifal’

The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its April 14 performance of “Parsifal”. The company noted that due to illness Simon O‘Neill would not be performing the title role. As a result, Stuart Skelton will take over. Skelton is one of today’s most revered Wagnerian singers...
THEATER & DANCE
NME

St. Vincent adds new dates to 2022 ‘Daddy’s Home’ UK tour

St. Vincent has added new dates to her upcoming UK tour behind acclaimed sixth album ‘Daddy’s Home’ – see the full schedule below and get your tickets here. Annie Clark will be hitting the road this summer flanked by The Down And Out Downtown Band, with dates based around a handful of festival performances, including a slow at Glastonbury.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Watch the video for Rammstein’s new single Zick Zack

After almost a week of teasing from April Fool's Day, Rammstein have just shared their new single and video, Zick Zack. Taken from upcoming album Zeit, the single is the second from the band's new LP following the release of the title-track in March, and feels significantly less serious than its predecessor, with a plastic-surgery-themed video and lyrics (translated to English) like, 'All sagging above the chin / Can be pulled in the neck / Implants in the face / And we lift your buttocks.'
MUSIC
operawire.com

Royal Opera House Wins Olivier Awards

The 2022 Olivier Awards have announced its winners. The ceremony, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall, saw the Royal Opera House win both opera categories. The Outstanding Achievement In Opera went to Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra for “Bajazet” at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy