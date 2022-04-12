ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Rescued sea turtle now able to eat after receiving acupuncture at National Aquarium in Baltimore

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBaf2_0f6m86fX00

A sea turtle rescued last November by the National Aquarium in Baltimore is on the mend after receiving acupuncture treatment.

Bassoon, was found stranded in Cape Cod, Massachusetts along with 29 other turtles.

But, aquarium officials say he was in worse condition than the others.

Bassoon reportedly couldn't open his jaw, which didn't allow him to eat.

After undergoing a CT scan and being diagnosed with myositis of the jaw muscles, Bassoon received localized anti-inflammatory injections, followed by physical therapy and acupuncture treatment.

He can now fully open his jaw and is successfully foraging on his own after weeks of tong-assisted feedings. The Aquarium’s Animal Health experts report that Bassoon is now much more alert and active than he was upon arrival.

Bassoon still has a long road ahead, but the aquarium is optimistic that he will ultimately make a full recovery.

“While acupuncture isn’t commonly performed, we have used this treatment successfully in the past with other reptiles like snakes and lizards,” said Dr. Aimee Berliner, director of Animal Health and Welfare at the National Aquarium. “We’re so pleased to see Bassoon’s progress and look forward to the day when we can return him to his ocean home.”

Last month, 15 of those turtles that were rescued with Bassoon were released back into the ocean.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Baltimore Aquarium Teaching Motherless Baby Seal How to Thrive on His Own After Rescue

National Aquarium is helping seals take confident flippered steps into adulthood. In late February, the aquarium rescued a baby seal from the Assateague Island National Seashore — a protected area of a barrier island that stretches between Virginia and Maryland — after the marine mammal was found stranded, wounded, dehydrated and motherless, according to a press release from the facility.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Baltimore, MD
Pets & Animals
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
KRQE News 13

Best allergy medicine for dogs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dogs have allergies too, you know. They have itchy eyes and skin and sneeze just like us. With some dogs it can be so severe they require a prescription, but most are just fine with an over-the-counter solution. There are a few types of medication that can be most beneficial depending on your dog’s situation.
ANIMALS
First Coast News

Rehabbed loggerhead sea turtles released at Little Talbot Island State Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group of loggerhead sea turtles that were rescued off the coast of New England will now be able to once again call the Atlantic Ocean home. Team members from the Georgia Aquarium were at Little Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon to release the turtles. Eight animals were rescued after being cold stunned in late January, and six of them were returned to the ocean Tuesday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#Acupuncture#Turtles#The National Aquarium#Animal Health And Welfare
WJTV 12

Mississippi Aquarium to release turtles into Gulf

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will release 10 turtles into the Mississippi Sound on Saturday, March 19. The turtles were from a batch of 50 cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that were sent from the New England Aquarium in 2021. The turtles being released have cleared the required medical protocols. The release will […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
In Style

Meet Micro-Coring, the Non-Invasive Anti-Aging Treatment That Gets Rid of Wrinkles and Loose Skin

Ah, the needle. In the world of aesthetics and beauty, it holds so many beneficial purposes. Dermatologists and plastic surgeons count on these tiny, slim pieces of metal for anything and everything imaginable. They allow for precise placement of dermal fillers and injectables under the skin, creating micro-injuries for collagen stimulation in procedures like micro-needling, and even deliver fat-dissolving and cellulite-reducing solutions like Kybella and QWO, respectively. Now, the versatile needle has yet another purpose.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
SFGate

Invasive plants endanger sea turtles, hurt SC sand dunes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — In late spring, beach vitex plants bloom gorgeous purple flowers that add a bright flash of color to beaches in the Carolinas. Those blooms come at a major cost, however. Beach vitex, an invasive species from the Korean peninsula, hurts sand dunes and endangers sea turtle hatchlings by making it harder for them to making it out to the ocean.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Good News Network

Breeding Ground for Green Sea Turtles Reports 500% Boom in Numbers of Eggs Laid

A breeding ground for green turtles has seen a 500 percent boom in the numbers of clutches of eggs laid since hunting them was banned. Scientists say the great conservation success story shows how numbers can slowly recover after killing the turtles was outlawed on Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles in 1968.
ANIMALS
Buffalo News

Aquarium's takeover of Gorge Discovery Center receives Greenway aid

The Aquarium of Niagara was granted $300,000 in Niagara River Greenway funds Tuesday for its plan to convert the former Niagara Gorge Discovery Center into a branch aquarium featuring Great Lakes species. The two buildings are about 500 feet apart along the gorge. The Aquarium plans to lease the state-owned...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Mysuncoast.com

NOAA offers reward up to $20,000 for info on dead sea turtle

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WWSB) - Federal investigators are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the successful prosecution of the person(s) responsible for the death of an entangled green sea turtle near Daytona Beach. It was found in a homemade net along U.S. Route 1, next...
PORT ORANGE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Nesting season is here for sea turtles and waterbirds

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reminds beachgoers how to help protect vulnerable nesting sea turtles and waterbirds while visiting Florida’s coastal habitats. Each spring and summer, thousands of sea turtles, shorebirds and seabirds nest on Florida’s beaches. Because our state’s shorelines are critical for sea turtle...
FLORIDA STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy