Rescued sea turtle now able to eat after receiving acupuncture at National Aquarium in Baltimore

A sea turtle rescued last November by the National Aquarium in Baltimore is on the mend after receiving acupuncture treatment.

Bassoon, was found stranded in Cape Cod, Massachusetts along with 29 other turtles.

But, aquarium officials say he was in worse condition than the others.

Bassoon reportedly couldn't open his jaw, which didn't allow him to eat.

After undergoing a CT scan and being diagnosed with myositis of the jaw muscles, Bassoon received localized anti-inflammatory injections, followed by physical therapy and acupuncture treatment.

He can now fully open his jaw and is successfully foraging on his own after weeks of tong-assisted feedings. The Aquarium’s Animal Health experts report that Bassoon is now much more alert and active than he was upon arrival.

Bassoon still has a long road ahead, but the aquarium is optimistic that he will ultimately make a full recovery.

“While acupuncture isn’t commonly performed, we have used this treatment successfully in the past with other reptiles like snakes and lizards,” said Dr. Aimee Berliner, director of Animal Health and Welfare at the National Aquarium. “We’re so pleased to see Bassoon’s progress and look forward to the day when we can return him to his ocean home.”

Last month, 15 of those turtles that were rescued with Bassoon were released back into the ocean.