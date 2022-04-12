ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Gay Dialogue Removed in China, Warner Bros. Says ‘Spirit of the Film Remains’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago

References to a gay relationship in “ Fantastic Beasts : The Secrets of Dumbledore” were edited out of the movie by Warner Bros. for the film’s release in China. Only six seconds of the movie’s 142-minute runtime were removed. Dialogue that was edited out alluded to the romantic past between male characters Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling revealed Dumbledore was gay in 2009, but the movies had never explicitly referenced the character’s sexuality until this third “Fantastic Beasts” entry.

Warner Bros. accepted China’s request to remove six seconds from the movie. The dialogue lines “because I was in love with you” and “the summer Gellert and I fell in love” were cut from “The Secrets of Dumbledore” release (via News.com.au ). The rest of the film remained intact, including an understanding that Dumbledore and Grindelwald share an intimate bond.

“As a studio, we’re committed to safeguarding the integrity of every film we release, and that extends to circumstances that necessitate making nuanced cuts in order to respond sensitively to a variety of in-market factors,” Warner Bros. said in a statement to Variety . “Our hope is to release our features worldwide as released by their creators but historically we have faced small edits made in local markets.”

“In the case of ‘ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore ,’ a six-second cut was requested and Warner Bros. accepted those changes to comply with local requirements but the spirit of the film remains intact,” the statement added. “We want audiences everywhere in the world to see and enjoy this film, and it’s important to us that Chinese audiences have the opportunity to experience it as well, even with these minor edits.”

As reported by Variety , “The Secrets of Dumbledore” won the box office race in China during its opening weekend. The sequel opened in China on April 8, a week ahead of the film’s April 15 launch in the U.S. “The Secrets of Dumbledore” earned RMB62.2 million ($9.7 million at current exchange rates) over its first three days, giving it a huge 63% market share on a weekend worth just $15.5 million.

Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Will Combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in International Markets

Variety

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Ignites to Soft $58 Million at International Box Office Ahead of U.S. Debut

Variety

‘Fantastic Beasts’: How Scandal and Controversy Have Derailed the Wizarding Franchise

hypebeast.com

Nicolas Cage Reveals to Warner Bros. He Wants To Join 'The Batman' Sequel as Villain, Egghead

Mads Mikkelsen
Jude Law
epicstream.com

Deadshot Standalone Film Starring Will Smith Was Previously In the Works

GamesRadar+

Fantastic Beasts 3: Why Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

NJ.com

Actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii. ‘The Flash,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts’ star from N.J. allegedly caused scene at karaoke bar.

Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful Fans Revolt Over Finn’s Death, There’s Still Time to Change Course and Unmake the ‘Grave’ Mistake

thebrag.com

Dumbledore confesses his love for Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts clip

IndieWire

WB May ‘Hit Pause’ on Ezra Miller DC Projects After Arrest, ‘Frequent Meltdowns’ on Set — Report

Distractify

7 ‘Harry Potter’ Spinoffs That Could Be Even Better Than 'Fantastic Beasts'

digitalspy.com

Fantastic Beasts 3 new clip visits a classic Harry Potter location

CinemaBlend

Fast And Furious 10 Is Adding A Breakout Star From The Suicide Squad

Deadline

WGA West Urges Hollywood To “Reassess” Filming In Florida Because Of State’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

CNET

Flash Star Ezra Miller and That Hawaii Incident: What It Means for the Movies

ComicBook

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore IMAX Poster Returns to Hogwarts

