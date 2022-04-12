ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZEE5 Global Reveals Tamil-Language Slate

By Naman Ramachandran
 1 day ago
South Asian focused streamer ZEE5 global has revealed a raft of Tamil-language titles.

Noted filmmaker Vetrimaaran is readying his first original series “Nilamellam Ratham,” featuring Ameer; Prakash Raj stars in drama series “Anantham”; and Kalidas Jayaram is the lead of coming-of-age drama “Paper Rocket,” by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi.

The slate also includes director Vijay’s teen dance drama “Five-Six-Seven-Eight,” revenge saga “Kolaigara Kairegaigal,” directed by S.R. Prabhakaran; and mystical thriller “Aindham Vedham.” Original films include “Yaanai” featuring Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar and “Thamezharasan,” starring Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi, Sonu Sood and Remya Nambeesan.

Popular star Ajith Kumar ’s “Valimai” premiered on the platform in March, fetching the fastest 500-million streaming minutes on ZEE5 Global.

Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global said: “Our Tamil content library today is quite unparalleled with a mix of latest blockbusters, TV shows and more, and we have seen a tremendous response to our latest releases. We are thrilled to announce this fantastic content line-up of 10 plus Tamil originals and blockbuster movies with the best of talent that will add on to our already rich library, and showcase it to audiences across the globe.”

Punit Misra, president, international business, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added: “We believe our clear design thinking and strategic approach to building a compelling slate along with our partnerships with the best of talent in Tamil Nadu and other key markets, will help accelerate the platform’s popularity further. What sets us apart is our approach to content design, which we call #SoultoScreen, which rests on an intimate understanding of the culture and people, creating stories and characters that are inspired from their life and crafted to stoke their imagination.”

Besides Indian content, ZEE5 global also features Pakistani and Bangladeshi original programming.

RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Kids in the Hall’ Revival Trailer Resurrects the Canadian Comedy Institution

Click here to read the full article. After nearly 30 years, a beloved Canadian sketch comedy institution is coming back to TV next month. “The Kids in the Hall,” a new streaming revival of the classic sketch comedy show of the same name, will premiere on Prime Video May 13. The news was accompanied by a teaser trailer that shows the members of “The Kids in the Hall” sketch group –– Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson –– waking up in a grave marked “The Kids in the Hall TV Show,” along with 1989 to 1995,...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Stan announces original documentary slate Revealed based on major investigative stories including neo-Nazi activity in Australia

Australian streaming platform Stan has announced its latest project, Revealed. The original documentaries will be created in collaboration with the Nine Network's award-winning journalists and producers. The hard-hitting series, which premieres on March 27, will be hosted by Walkley Award-winner Nick McKenzie. Revealed will explore a number of major Australian...
ENTERTAINMENT
revealnews.org

Reveal Partners With Adonde Media for Spanish-Language Version of After Ayotzinapa

Adonde Media, an international, multilingual podcast production company, has developed an expanded Spanish-language version of the After Ayotzinapa series, Reveal’s investigation into the 2014 kidnapping of 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College in Mexico. Después de Ayotzinapa premiered March 22, with new episodes to be released every Tuesday and Thursday through April 7.
TV & VIDEOS
99.5 WKDQ

A James Bond TV Show Is Coming To Amazon

A return to the James Bond universe is on its way, in the form of a streaming competition show. Amazon’s Prime Video has greenlit 007’s Road to a Million, a race around the world based on the iconic British spy. According to Variety, the project has been in...
TV SERIES
