ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Stop-arm malfunction blocks traffic at Big Carlos Pass

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvVLX_0f6m7l7E00

A backlog of traffic at the Big Carlos Pass Bridge Tuesday morning was caused by an electrical fault, officials said.

Backups began being reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic in both directions was affected for at least an hour.

Transportation officials we spoke with said an electrical problem caused the stop arms at the bridge entrance to remain stuck in the closed position.

The fault was fixed by 10 a.m. and traffic began flowing again as normal.

The bridge connects Carlos Point with Lover's Key and Black Island.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malfunction
WINKNEWS.com

Port Charlotte man suffers critical injuries in motorcycle crash

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a man was critically injured in a Charlotte County crash. This happened near the intersection of Chamberlain Blvd. and Canora Drive. FHP says a 41-year-old Port Charlotte man was heading north on Chamberlain Blvd. just south of Canora Drive. The motorcyclist left the roadway, ran...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Work to begin on Nice/Middleton Bridge toll plaza

Weather permitting, Tuesday, March 15, two-way traffic will operate on northbound US 301 so work can begin to remove the existing Nice/Middleton Bridge toll plaza. Nice/Middleton Bridge US 301 All-Electronic (Cashless) Tolling – Construction Phase 1 Right and left lane closures along southbound US 301 Construction of tolling gantry and ITS/electrical equipment installation Installation and […] The post Work to begin on Nice/Middleton Bridge toll plaza appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TRAFFIC
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy