Colorado Springs, CO

CSFD on scene of traffic accident at 555 E Pikes Peak Ave.

By Anissa Connell
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 1 day ago
The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a traffic accident at 555 E Pikes Peak Ave.

According to the department, one vehicle went down over an embankment with a trapped party.

Colorado Springs Police Department's Heavy Rescue team was set up for technical rescue.

The patient was successfully extricated and is in stable condition, according to the department.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

CBS Denver

Victim Identified In Suspected Inmate-To-Inmate Murder At Old Max

By Anna Maria Basquez CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– State officials said the death of an inmate on March 8 at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility is suspected to be an inmate-to-inmate homicide, possibly between cellmates. Officials named the victim as Cruz Carbajal, 41, who resided in Mesa County before incarceration. “A suspect has been identified, but has not yet been named due to the ongoing nature of the investigation,” the statement by the Colorado Department of Corrections said. Officials were checking whether the suspect was transferred from the facility. Cruz Carbajal (credit: Dept. of Corrections) Staff at Carbajal’s facility, known as “Old Max,” which was...
CANON CITY, CO
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for March 25

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

19 stuck semis shut down interstate as snow moves through Colorado

As a storm continues to hit parts of Colorado, some travelers ran into issues due to road closures. One closure that was particularly bad was one that took place on I-70 in the Floyd Hill area, near Golden, when a reported 19 semis got stuck in eastbound lanes during the early hours of the Thursday commute. While this closure has since been cleared, another closure has popped up on I-25 near Trinidad due to adverse conditions.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Alexis Wilkins Arrested After Girl Dies From Fentanyl Overdose At High School In Colorado Springs

(CBS4) – A teen girl who took fentanyl overdosed and died in class at her high school in Colorado Springs. Now the woman accused of distributing the pill is facing possible life in prison. Alexis Wilkins was in federal court in Denver on Wednesday. Alexis Wilkins (credit: United States District Court via Facebook) Wilkins allegedly distributed one fentanyl pill to two juvenile females in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall on or about Dec. 2, 2021. They reportedly thought they were buying oxycodone. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The two girls took the pill to school the next morning, where they shared it with a third girl. The third girl overdosed and died in class at Mitchell High School. Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine. It killed 540 Coloradans in 2020. Investigators say photos and messages on Facebook show Wilkins’s long-term involvement in dealing fentanyl — and location data from Facebook helped them link Wilkins to the crime. Read the full criminal complaint here. Wilkins is expected to be charged with distributing fentanyl resulting in death. A conviction carries a potential penalty of no less than 20 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
