CSFD on scene of traffic accident at 555 E Pikes Peak Ave.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a traffic accident at 555 E Pikes Peak Ave.

According to the department, one vehicle went down over an embankment with a trapped party.

Colorado Springs Police Department's Heavy Rescue team was set up for technical rescue.

The patient was successfully extricated and is in stable condition, according to the department.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.