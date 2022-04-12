ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Sanlorenzo Is Now Sponsoring the Italian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale

By Michael Verdon
Robb Report
Robb Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYhee_0f6m7ghb00

Click here to read the full article.

Sanlorenzo will be the main sponsor of the Italian Pavilion at the Biennale Arte 2022. The Italian yacht builder said it would be presenting an installation by Piero Lissoni called “Arena,” which is a metal platform situated on Venice ’s Grand Canal.

Sanlorenzo has long been a patron of the arts, with previous sponsorships of La Biennale di Venezia, Art Basel, the Peggy Guggenheim Collection and La Triennale di Milano. Earlier this year, Sanlorenzo commissioned American artist McArthur Binion to paint “Cobalto” for Art Basel Miami. A number of other yacht builders were involved in that event, but Sanlorenzo is the only boatbuilder with a serious presence in the international art world.

As part of its reach, the builder has formed a special division called Sanlorenzo Arts, and commissions different artists at cultural and design events. Arena designer Lissoni has been San Lorenzo’s art director since 2018. “The pursuit of a bond with the art world has been a natural step for Sanlorenzo,” said Massimo Perotti, Sanlorenzo’s executive chairman, after announcing his company would become a patron of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection.

Lissoni describes Arena as a “platform with a geometric and telescopic shape” that faces the Grand Canal from the gardens of Palazzo Franchetti. It’s visible when crossing the Ponte dell’Accademia. The designer wanted to give a “new perspective” of the city during the seven months of Venice’s Biennale. The raised platform will also be used to host meetings and lectures with art, design and cultural figures.

“It’s a place of encounters and new perspectives, facing the Grand Canal,” says Lissoni, “with an amphitheater that dialogues with the garden, the palace and everything that passes by, a metal sculpture that reveals everything around it.”

The Biennale Arte 2022 will open on April 23. The campus is separated into country pavilions that have their own collections of art as well as contemporary sculpture. There are also components of cinema, theater, music, dance and architecture. The event runs through November 27, 2022.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

First Look: This Mexico Resort Just Opened Its First Overwater Villas—and They Have Rooftop Pools

Click here to read the full article. Banyan Tree Mayakoba is back better and bigger than ever following a multimillion-dollar expansion—and it’s got some epic new suites to prove it. The five-star eco-resort, which is located south of Cancun in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has just unveiled seven spectacular new overwater villas that mark the last stage of the major renovation. Led by renowned Mexican architect Sordo Madaleno, the $50 million makeover also resulted in an additional 34 beachfront suites and a posh new beach club. As their moniker implies, the new Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas—the first overwater accommodations in the resort’s...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

This New 263-Foot Hybrid Superyacht Has a 2,100-Square-Foot Beach Club

Click here to read the full article. Amels has entered a new superyacht category with the official announcement of its new 80-meter (263-ft) yacht.  The Dutch yacht builder made the launch virtually during an online presentation from the Amsterdam Theater. The company said it was viewed by “tens of thousands.” The on-camera panel included Rose Damen, managing director of Damen Yacht, Espen Øino, who designed the exterior, and Paul Costerus, interior designer at Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design. This all-star cast, comprised of the respected shipyard and two of the industry’s hottest design brands, also included the new 80-meter in a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrey Melnichenko
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
Telegraph

Ancient tombs found under Notre-Dame in ‘remarkable’ discovery

Archaeologists working at Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral have made two “exceptional” discoveries, including a lead sarcophagus believed to be from the 1300s containing a “well preserved” body. The objects, described by the French culture ministry as being “of remarkable scientific quality”, were unearthed during preparatory work...
RELIGION
The Guardian

Painting credited to Rembrandt pupil confirmed as work of Dutch master himself

A landscape painting considered to have been the work of a Rembrandt pupil has been confirmed as having been executed by the Dutch master himself. In what has been described as a coup for curators at Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, which owns the painting, Landscape with Arched Bridge is now considered a direct work of the 17th-century painter, Rembrandt Harmensz. van Rijn. For decades it had been attributed to one of his pupils, Govert Flinck.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Basel Miami#Venice Biennale#Art World#Contemporary Art#Vehicles#Italian#The Italian Pavilion#La Triennale Di Milano#American#Sanlorenzo Arts#Palazzo Franchetti
Robb Report

This Sleek New 86-Foot Catamaran Comes With a Foredeck Jacuzzi

Click here to read the full article. Long Island is known for its ritzy coastal enclaves. It’s fitting, then, that a catamaran with the same name would be as stylish as a home in the Hamptons. Allow us to introduce the new Long Island 86 Power. Penned by JFA, the luxurious multihull spans 86 feet from tip to tail and is now the largest vessel in the French shipyard’s Long Island range. Featuring naval architecture by the Marc Lombard Design Group, the offshore catamaran sports a sleek, aluminum hull and composite deck like its smaller predecessors. It’s just as elegant, too. “Long...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Warhol Painting Could Fetch a Record-Shattering $200 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. In what is poised to become one of the most expensive works of contemporary art ever to be sold at auction, a sixty-year old portrait of Marilyn Monroe by Andy Warhol will be sold at Christie’s this May. Coming to a 20th-century art evening sale in New York with an estimate upon request, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn (1964) is expected to fetch a sum around $200 million. If it reaches its expectation, the sale could nearly double Warhol’s current record of $105.4 million, set when his 1963 canvas Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster) sold at Sotheby’s in...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

The Netherlands Stops 12 Superyachts From Leaving Its Shipyards—in Case They’re Owned by Russian Oligarchs

Click here to read the full article. Officials in the Netherlands have decided to detain superyachts being built for wealthy Russians until they can verify the owners. Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra wrote in a letter to the Dutch parliament that the dozen yachts under construction—and two others that are being refitted—will not be allowed to leave the yards until it’s established that the owners are not on EU, UK and US sanctions lists. “The situation is, at the moment, that in five yards there are 12 yachts under construction for so-called Russian ultimate beneficial owners,” Hoekstra wrote in the letter. “Because...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Cars
ARTnews

A ‘Dog’ Robot Is Now Guarding Pompeii’s Ancient Ruins

Click here to read the full article. The Boston Dynamics’ canine robot, known as Spot, is now patrolling archaeological areas and structures at Pompeii in Italy,  the Archaeological Park of Pompeii announced in a release on Monday. The agile robot is being used to identify structural and safety issues at Pompeii—an Ancient Roman city encased in volcanic ash following the 79 C.E. eruption of Mount Vesuvius— such as narrow passages and uneven surfaces, while also inspecting underground tunnels leading to and from the site that were dug by thieves to steal (and later sell) ancient relics. The robot is the latest in...
TECHNOLOGY
Robb Report

What Happens After a Superyacht Is Seized? It’s Uncharted Territory.

Click here to read the full article. Six weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, authorities are detaining more luxury yachts in global ports than ever. This week’s tally includes 12 vessels under construction in The Netherlands—the world’s foremost superyacht builder—and a $120 million yacht seized in Spanish waters on an FBI warrant. The US Department of Justice worked with Spanish authorities to capture the 255-foot Tango, owned by Motiv Telecom founder Viktor Vekselberg. The US has joined a growing number of countries detaining superyachts suspected of belonging to businessmen connected to Vladimir Putin. “Tango is not the first time the United States has...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Panama Luxury Private Island Resort Didn’t Have a Beach. So It Created an ‘Overwater’ One.

Click here to read the full article. What do you do when your private island retreat is missing a beach? If you’re hotelier Dan Behm, you build one yourself. The former tech exec, who opened the Bocas Bali resort in Panama last September, has just added what he claims is the world’s first “elevated beach” to the exclusive Frangipani Island in Bocas Del Toro. “When we were first introduced to the private island I needed a little convincing to see past the absence of a white sand beach, but the island had everything else and some things I didn’t even know I...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

First Look: These Luxurious NYC Condos Take You Back to the Roaring ’20s

Click here to read the full article. New York City’s West End Avenue has long been known for its diverse architectural styles, like Beaux Arts, Gothic, Georgian and Renaissance Revival. But while many buildings in this residential area have been meticulously preserved, a select few stand out for their ability to retain the architectural charm of a bygone era while appealing to today’s luxury buyer. One of those is 393 West End Avenue, a 16-story landmark prewar building first designed in 1927 by Goldner & Goldner on the corner of 79th and West End Avenue. The building is located within the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Venice hotels arming guests with water guns to ward off seagulls

March 23 (UPI) -- Hotels in Venice, Italy, announced guests are being armed against the city's aggressive seagulls with an unusual form of protection: water guns. The AVA, the hotelier's association for the city of Venice, said guests are being given orange water guns to ward off the city's seagulls, which are known to aggressively go after food and anything else they see as edible.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: San Diego’s Landmark Coronado Castle Estate Just Hit the Market for $39 Million

Click here to read the full article. If the walls of the Coronado Castle could talk, they’d likely share tales of extravagant dinner parties, high-profile events and late-night piano serenades. For examples, it’s said that American pianist Liberace was one of the famous faces to pass through the Castle, and stories circulate about him playing the keys for guests.  “There are probably many more stories not many people know about unless you were there,” says co-listing agent Chris Clements of Compass, noting that the property has also been the setting for countless weddings, fundraisers and events over the years.  Constructed by renowned...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Robb Report

Where to Eat, Stay and Play on the Luxury Canouan Island

Click here to read the full article. Poised to become the “next Mustique”, Canouan has become a Caribbean hotspot. Here’s what to know before you go: When to Go Canouan is at its busiest over the winter holidays, but locals say that the best time to come is spring, between March and June. Winds are calmer, keeping waters less choppy, and the seaweed that tends to clog beaches early in the year has faded away. Transit Charter is the best option, but you can also fly commercial to a nearby hub and connect there. Book the Mandarin Oriental’s own six-seater jet for the...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Start Selling the Cybertruck Next Year

Click here to read the full article. Tesla Cybertruck reservation holders rejoice—your all-electric pickup will be here next year. Tech titan Elon Musk promised as much during the “Cyber Rodeo” grand opening of the EV maker’s new headquarters outside Austin, Texas on Thursday night. He also said that 2023 could see the debut of a couple of other anticipated Tesla vehicles as well. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the Cybertruck, which was originally supposed to be available last year, would arrive in 2023. In a call with investors in January, Musk said the battery-powered truck would “most likely” go...
AUSTIN, TX
Robb Report

Robb Report

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy