ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam Named Executive Vice President at Columbia Records (EXCLUSIVE)

By Shirley Halperin
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37VfI8_0f6m7aPF00

Click here to read the full article.

Abou “Bu” Thiam has been appointed executive vice president at Columbia Records . Reporting into chairman and CEO Ron Perry , Bu’s position will straddle A&R and strategic initiatives across all genres for the label that’s home to Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, Adele, the Kid Laroi and many others.

Thiam has been working closely with Perry and Columbia via a joint venture, Buvision, where he signed the artists KayCyy and Rican. “We all know breaking a new artist is very difficult, and to see the Columbia team be so committed in the early stages of KayCyy’s career — from marketing, strategic branding, his EP rollout etc. — was very impressive,” says Thiam. “Columbia’s culture is breaking New artists — like Fivio, Lil Nas X, Polo G, the Kid Laroi — and Ron is a true music man at heart, you don’t see that type of artist development anymore.”

Thiam is also known for managing Kanye West, with whom he will continue to work — “Always, that’s my brother,” says Thiam. His real-life brother is the singer Akon . When Akon was negotiating his first label deal, he insisted his younger sibling come on board as his A&R. As Akon became a multiplatinum R&B star, Thiam began branching out, playing a role in the early careers of Lady Gaga, Jeremih and T-Pain.

At 28, he was hired as vice president of A&R at Def Jam — the youngest person ever to hold that position — and from there he was introduced to West, when the label’s then CEO, Antonio “L.A.” Reid, brought him along to West’s Hawaii studio as he was recording “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

“It was a great experience; I was able to learn from one of the greatest music minds, L.A. Reid,” says Thiam, whose relationship with West continues through the Grammy Award-winning “DONDA” album. “L.A. threw me in the fire early on in my career by allowing me to A&R breakout albums such as Rihanna’s ‘Loud/Talk That Talk’ and Jay and Ye’s ‘Watch The Throne’ album. I oversaw multi-million-dollar recording budgets, marketing campaigns, and liaised with label personnel, producers and songwriters alike, to help ensure their success while mentoring a young cast of aspiring executives in the process.”

“I didn’t see myself inside a major label again,” Thiam continues. “But after working so closely with Ron and the Columbia team over the last few months, it was an opportunity I wanted to take on. Ron is one of the best leaders in the industry, we share a similar perspective on music and the business. … Columbia is forward-thinking and believes in the future of music. I am excited to join a winning and dedicated team to expand the company’s vision and introduce the world to tomorrow’s stars. I am looking forward to making an impactful contribution for years to come and I thank [Sony Music Group CEO] Rob Stringer and Ron Perry for giving my vision a home, at Columbia.”

Adds Perry: “Bu’s incredible musical instincts distinguish him as a great executive. His experience and success with some of the greatest artists of recent times make him a truly valuable addition to the Columbia team.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Netflix Names Emily Feingold as Vice President of Communications, Overseeing U.S. and Canada (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has promoted Emily Feingold to vice president of communications, Variety has learned exclusively. The experienced and well-liked executive will now oversee communications for the streaming giant across the United States and Canada. She reports to Rachel Whetstone, Netflix chief communications officer. “I am thrilled that Emily has been appointed as Netflix’s new VP of communications. She’s a creative, strategic executive, deeply committed to Netflix and with very broad experience in the entertainment industry,” Whetstone said. For nearly five years, Feingold has served as a communications director and a principal in establishing Netflix’s expansive original film...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor Turn Out for DJ Khaled’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Dedication Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. DJ Khaled drew several stars to his own star dedication on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, held on Monday on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, was attended by several of Khaled’s key collaborators and supporters, including the moguls Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs; artists Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy and N.O.R.E.; label executives Sylvia Rhone (Epic Records), LA Reid (Hitco), Ethiopia Habtemariam (Motown), Tunji Balogun (Def Jam), LaTrice Burnette (Island), Jeff Harleston (Universal Music Group) and Mark Shimmel (Dick Clark Productions); along with Cool & Dre, Reggie Saunders of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The First Lady’ Enlists Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis to Tell Three Stories With Little Rhyme or Reason: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. As Chicago lawyer Michelle Obama becomes First Lady Michelle Obama in Showtime’s newest drama, her predecessor Laura Bush offers some words of advice and comfort. “You may think you have nothing in common with the First Ladies before you,” Laura tells her, “[but] trust me when I say we all felt that way.” Here, Laura Bush acts as both some benign voice of reason (an odd choice) and also as a mouthpiece for “The First Lady” writ large (odder), which tackles the stories of three First Ladies who share little beyond the fact...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Muni Long Signs With Def Jam Recordings

Muni Long has entered into a partnership with Def Jam Recordings that includes the “Hrs and Hrs” hitmaker’s imprint Supergiant Records, Billboard can confirm. While spending nearly a decade as an independent artist, the 33-year-old singer (real name Priscilla Renea Hamilton) released three EPs in 2020 and 2021 — Black Like This, Nobody Knows and Public Displays of Affection — under a new name Muni Long and under her own imprint Supergiant Records, which she co-founded with her husband Raysean Hairston and her co-manager Rashad Tyler. “A supergiant is like the biggest star in the galaxy. I just thought that was incredible, the metaphor, and that’s really what we’re trying to do,” said Long of her label during Billboard‘s Twitter Spaces conversation about Black independent musicians last month. She is also managed by Chris Anokute, and Long partnered with J.R. McKee and Drew de Leon of MPR Global Distribution, LLC to distribute the music.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Pitchfork

Bia and J. Cole Share Video for New Song “London”: Watch

The “Whole Lotta Money” rapper Bia is back with a new single. “London” is a collaboration with J. Cole. In the the Daps-directed video, Bia goes on a lavish shopping spree across—you guessed it—London. J. Cole, who name-drops Heathrow Airport and the O2 Arena, gets some measurements taken while hanging upside down. Watch the video for the new track below.
MUSIC
Variety

‘The Dropout’ Star Amanda Seyfried ‘Wants to Get Lost a Little Bit More’ In Transformative Roles

Click here to read the full article. After months of near-total immersion in the facts and nuances of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ tale of big-tech startup fraud to make Hulu’s acclaimed miniseries “The Dropout,” the convicted exec’s ongoing real-life story – she faces sentencing in September – still looms large in its creative team’s headspace. “There was already a point where I had kind of washed my hands of it. I had a moment after we finished shooting where I was like ‘Okay, well that was good – I’m done,’” star Amanda Seyfried told Variety at an FYC screening at the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Tom McDonald Joins National Geographic as Executive Vice President, Global Factual/Unscripted Content

LOS ANGELES & WASHINGTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 17, 2022-- Senior BBC executive Tom McDonald has been named executive vice president, Global Factual/Unscripted Content for National Geographic, effective June 2022; it was announced today by Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Content, to whom he will report. McDonald joins Carolyn Bernstein, executive vice president, Scripted and Feature Documentaries, as Monroe’s top creative lieutenants.
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore,’ ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Lead U.K. Box Office

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore” debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £5.8 million ($7.6 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. In its second weekend, Paramount’s “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” collected £2.9 million and now has a total of £10.6 million. Also in its second weekend, Universal’s “The Bad Guys” took £1.1 million and has £4.8 million in third place. In fourth position, and also in its second weekend, Sony’s “Morbius” collected £740,336 and has a total of £5 million. Rounding off the top five was Warner...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Rob Stringer
Person
Polo G
Person
Rihanna
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Nas
Person
L.a. Reid
Person
Adele
Person
Akon
Person
Jeremih
Variety

Animation Studio Mercury Filmworks Taps Guillaume Dubois as Vice President Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Canadian animation studio Mercury Filmworks has appointed Guillaume Dubois as their new vice president of production. Dubois, who will report to Mercury Filmworks’ founder and CEO Clint Eland, will manage current and future productions including work-for-hire and original IP. Among the projects he will be overseeing are “Octicorn” and “Bad Jelly the Witch.” Dubois will work alongside Heath Kenny, the Ottawa-based company’s chief creative officer, and Chantal Ling, vice president of original series and co-production. Dubois began his animation career at Mondo TV in France and has spent 16 years in animation and children’s television. He...
MOVIES
Variety

Endeavor Names Romola Ratnam as Head of Impact and Inclusion (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Endeavor has appointed Romola Ratnam as senior vice president and head of impact and inclusion, Variety has learned exclusively. Ratnam will oversee corporate social responsibility efforts, including DEI, at the global operation that owns talent agency WME. News of her promotion comes on the heels of Alicin Reidy Williamson’s exit for a top post at Yahoo. Ratnam is based in Los Angeles. “Romola is a passionate and tenacious executive whose persistence and creativity have seen her build pathways that never existed before,” said Endeavor president Mark Shapiro. “We could not be prouder of what she...
BUSINESS
Variety

Berlanti Productions President David Madden to Exit Company

Click here to read the full article. David Madden, the president of Berlanti Productions, is departing the company, Variety has confirmed. Madden has been the president of Berlanti Productions since 2020. He will leave the company at the end of the month, when his contract expires. No replacement has been named at this time. In his time at the Warner Bros. Television-based pod, he has helped launch shows such as the DC series “Superman & Lois,” the reboot of “Kung Fu,” and the spinoff “All American: Homecoming” at The CW and the critically-acclaimed series “The Flight Attendant” at HBO Max. He also oversaw...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Records#Music Industry#Sony Music#Music Group#A R#The Kid Laroi#Rican
Variety

Jon Adler Named Senior Vice President, Original Series at CNN

Click here to read the full article. Jon Adler, a veteran behind the production of many of CNN’s original series, has been named a senior vice president overseeing that programming at CNN as the WarnerMedia unit is creating more documentary content for its soon-to-launch streaming outlet, CNN Plus. “With the expansion of our mandate to create premium long-form programming for CNN Plus, Jon’s experience developing distinctive content for CNN linear will now benefit our newest platform,” said Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president for talent and content development, in a memo to staffers. “Jon is one of the most passionate advocates...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

J Balvin Postpones ‘Jose’ North American Tour

Click here to read the full article. J Balvin has postponed his long-awaited “Jose” tour, which was scheduled to launch next week in San Antonio, citing Covid-related “unforeseen production challenges.” The six-week tour was scheduled to cross North America before wrapping in Puerto Rico on June 4; he was also scheduled to appear at the Viva LA Music Festival in Los Angeles on June 25. A quick look at Ticketmaster shows a large number of unsold tickets in many venues on the tour; he also has been involved in a long and complicated feud with Puerto Rican rapper Residente. Balvin, who recently...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Variety

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Defamation Trial Begins With Explosive Claims

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp’s lawyers accused his ex-wife, Amber Heard, of fabricating domestic violence claims against him in order to advance her own career, as a defamation trial got underway in Virginia on Tuesday. Depp has sued Heard for $50 million, alleging that she devastated his career when she revived her allegations against him in a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post. Heard’s attorneys, meanwhile, argued in their opening statement that her allegations are entirely true, and that she had a First Amendment right to express her views. Her attorney Ben Rottenborn argued that Depp is...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Cannes Film Festival Board Elects Iris Knobloch as First Female President (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After several hours of heated debates, Iris Knobloch, the former boss of WarnerMedia France and Germany, has been chosen by the board of the Cannes Film Festival to become its first female president, as Variety has learned . She will succeed Pierre Lescure, who was re-elected for a third term in June 2020 and is planning to step down after the upcoming edition. The German-born, Paris-based executive was elected by the board of directors of the Association Française du Festival International du Film, which brings together public authorities and film industry professionals, amid much...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly ABC Series ‘Avalon’ Taps Dana Calvo to Serve as Showrunner

Click here to read the full article. Dana Calvo will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the upcoming ABC mystery drama “Avalon.” The show hails from co-creators David E. Kelley and Michael Connelly, with the show based on a short story that Connelly wrote. It was ordered straight-to-series at ABC in February. The series takes place in the main city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Tyler James Williams on the Season 1 Finale’s Love Triangle and Those ‘Office’ Comparisons

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not seen “Zoo Balloon,” Episode 13 of “Abbott Elementary.” Like his “Abbott Elementary” character Gregory Eddie, Tyler James Williams is a bit nerdy. Gregory, as a result of his father’s indoctrination, has an encyclopedic knowledge of gardening tactics. He struggles to express himself, making interior design faux pas in his classroom until fellow teacher Janine (series creator Quinta Brunson) steps in to help. He’s a picky eater who hates pizza, and often spends his lunch hour eating a sandwich alone in his car, even though his colleagues...
TV SERIES
Variety

IFC Films Buys SXSW Award Winner ‘Bad Axe’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. IFC Films has acquired worldwide rights to the SXSW award-winning documentary “Bad Axe.” The deeply personal film is directed by David Siev, and follows the director as he returns home to rural Michigan. There, he captures his Asian-American family’s quest to keep their local restaurant alive, amidst the backdrop of pandemic and Trump-era political and racial tensions. It’s Siev’s feature debut. IFC Films will release “Bad Axe” in theaters and on VOD in 2022. Producers include Jude Harris, Diane Quon, Katarina Vasquez, and Siev. The film was executive produced by Jeff Tremaine, Shanna...
MOVIES
Variety

Spotify Greenroom Rebranded to Spotify Live

Click here to read the full article. Live audio chatroom app Spotify Greenroom is now being rebranded as Spotify Live and incorporated into its main streaming app, the music streaming giant announced Tuesday. First launched in fall 2020, Spotify Live is an app that allows users to participate in a group audio conversations with a capacity of up to 1000 people. The app was launched as Greenroom to compete with similar live audio platforms such as Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, which rose in popularity as a communication tool during the pandemic. However, last month, Bloomberg reported that Spotify was considering a...
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Variety

57K+
Followers
51K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy