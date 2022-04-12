ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

ELECTION 2022: Commission incumbents and hopefuls will gather for Chamber Candidate Forum on April 26

By Kevin The Editor
 1 day ago

Mark the calendar now and make sure to block off some time on Tuesday evening, April 26, 2022 as the Polk County Chamber of Commerce hosts County Commission candidates for the 2022 Candidate Forum coming up.

The event – being sponsored by AdventHealth Redmond and held in cooperation with the Polk County Republican Party – are giving candidates in District 1, 2 and 3 races in the upcoming May 24 primary the chance to talk about their position on several topics throughout the event.

It will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners meeting room at the Polk County Police Department at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Drive, Cedartown.

Those voters who want to hear the candidates speak about issues in Polk County will want to attend, and audience members will be given the chance to submit questions to be addressed by the panel.

Candidates invited to participate include District 1 incumbent Gary Martin and his challenger James Vines; District 2 incumbent Linda Liles and her trio of challengers in Perry Barrett, Ricky Clark and Glenn Robinson; and District 3 incumbent Hal Floyd and challenger Jeff Hawkins.

The event hosted by the Chamber during election cycles for local candidates does not feature any other races at this time.

Polk Today will be providing video coverage of this event. Check back for details on April 24 for more about how to tune in.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050szA_0f6m7Xhw00

