New York City, NY

Multiple shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

By KAREN MATTHEWS, The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said. […]

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people were shot and another 13 were injured on an N train in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning. […]
