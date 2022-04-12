ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Midnight Man? Gaspard Ulliel's 'Moon Knight' Character Explained

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The late Gaspard Ulliel portrays Anton Mogart, aka Midnight Man, in Marvel's Disney+ series "Moon Knight" who is an adversary of the superhero in the...

deseret.com

‘Moon Knight’ star Ethan Hawke explains why his villain is different than others in Hollywood

“Moon Knight” actor Ethan Hawke said his upcoming role as villain Arthur Harrow is unique because there are few villains in Hollywood like him. Driving the news: “The histories of movies are paved with storytellers using mental illness as a building block for the villain,” said Hawke during a press conference for “Moon Knight,” which the Deseret News attended.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Is Moon Knight MCU's Version of Batman?

A new character is set to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as the premiere of his very own origin series looms near, fans and viewers are curious whether Moon Knight would be a hero entirely new to everyone or would he be like DC’s Batman because people started to notice similarities between the two?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac Says He Would Love Midnight Sons Team-Up

Moon Knight star Oscar Issac says that he would welcome a Midnight Sons team-up at some point in the future. The actor sat down with Strip Marvel to talk about the Disney+ series. During the interview, he got asked which two Avengers teammates would be on his wishlist for a team-up. Well, Isaac says that he would prefer to mix it up with the Midnight Sons. The Moon Knight star mentions The Punisher, Ghost Rider, and Daredevil by name. (That sound you hear is Defenders Saga fans cheering in celebration.) Nothing has been announced on this front yet. Daredevil is in the MCU as of Spider-Man: No Way Home. But, there's been no sign of Ghost Rider or The Punisher so far.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Director Thinks Character Could Be Key Part of the MCU For Next Decade

This month will see the premiere of Moon Knight, the newest and perhaps strangest TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to-date. Additionally, Moon Knight is also the first MCU series not to follow an established franchise character, introducing a corner of the franchise that is completely disconnected from everything we've seen so far. Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight doesn't appear to have any strong connection to anyone else in the MCU, but that could change after the series, and the character could be set up for a long tenure on-screen.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gaspard Ulliel
Person
Bill Sienkiewicz
Person
Oscar Isaac
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
Collider

Ethan Hawke on ‘Moon Knight’ and Playing a Character That’s Malevolent But Completely Sane

With Marvel’s newest series, Moon Knight, arriving on March 30th on Disney+, I recently got to speak with Ethan Hawke about playing the antagonist, Arthur Harrow. During the interview, Hawke talked about how he ended up on Moon Knight, how Oscar Isaac wanted him in the role, seeing his character as part monk and part doctor, how he found the look and voice, why he needed to play the character as someone malevolent but completely sane, and how he’d been talking to Marvel about taking on an MCU role, but it hadn’t worked out till now.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Oscar Isaac explains where that Moon Knight accent came from

Oscar Isaac has explained why his character speaks with a British accent in Moon Knight. In the series, Isaac's character has dissociative identity disorder, and has two personalities – Marc Spector, and the British man Steven Grant, whose accent broke the internet when it was first revealed. Isaac explained...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Midnight Man#Inverse
CBS News

How to watch Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. A thrilling new series is coming to the MCU this month. "Moon Knight" stars Oscar Isaac as the first Marvel...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Morbius' Cast & Character Guide: Who's Who in the 'Spider-Man' Spinoff?

Despite forming a highly successful and lucrative partnership with Disney and Marvel Studios for the current generation of Spider-Man films, Sony Pictures is still making full use of the IP that they still own the rights to without the assistance of Kevin Feige. With the financial success of both Venom movies (though the critical reception was mixed at best), it makes sense that Sony would want to give another Spider-Man villain his own standalone film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Pedro Pascal Can't Contain His Laughter Over Oscar Isaac Thinking Moon Knight Would Beat the Mandalorian in a Fight

When it comes to celebrity friendships, there aren't many pairings we adore more than Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal, and both men are currently thriving. Isaac is starring in Marvel's Moon Knight, which just released its third episode on Dinsey+ today, and he will be heard later this year lending his voice to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One. Pascal's had one new movie, The Bubble, hit Netflix this month and he has another, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, coming at the end of the month. Of course, fans are also eager to see him return to Star Wars: The Mandalorian later this year. The big question now is... Who would win in a fight between Moon Knight and Mando? Well, Isaac and Pascal both have opinions and it's hilarious.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Believes Superman Needs to Be Revitalized After Being Left to Languish

Warner Bros. Discovery thinks that Superman needs to be revitalized after "being left to languish." These details come from a Variety report that indicates that there's going to be some moving and shuffling over at DC Comics. In an effort to get on the same page, the company is looking for ways to get one of their most marketable heroes back into the game. It's been a long time since audiences have seen the Man of Steel in live-action. Some of that is because of their stuffed slate, but other onlookers believe it has more to do with the responses to recent movies featuring The Man of Tomorrow.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Wil Wheaton Opens Up About Trauma He Went Through Filming Stand By Me, His Former Co-Star Jerry O’Connell Reaches Out

Despite being in popular shows and movies like The Big Bang Theory, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Toy Soldiers, actor Wil Wheaton opened up in recent years about the traumatic experiences he had off and on set in Hollywood. But his issues were below the surface as none of his co-stars knew about his pain. The actor kept his problems so secret that his Stand By Me co-stars had no inkling of any trouble. After hearing about Wheaton’s traumatic childhood, Stand By Me’s Jerry O’Connell felt the need to reach out.
CELEBRITIES
