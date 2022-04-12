Who Is Midnight Man? Gaspard Ulliel's 'Moon Knight' Character Explained
The late Gaspard Ulliel portrays Anton Mogart, aka Midnight Man, in Marvel's Disney+ series "Moon Knight" who is an adversary of the superhero in the...www.newsweek.com
The late Gaspard Ulliel portrays Anton Mogart, aka Midnight Man, in Marvel's Disney+ series "Moon Knight" who is an adversary of the superhero in the...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0