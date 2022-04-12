ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tiny California town with less than two dozen residents sells – again

By Duncan Phenix, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

NIPTON, Calif. ( KLAS ) – The whole town of Nipton, California has once again been sold, according to the realtor who represented the property.

Many of the sale details are not yet being made public, including the price. Nexstar’s KLAS has been able to confirm it was bought by a group out of Las Vegas. In late 2020, the tiny town was listed for $2.75 million .

Nipton has railroad tracks on one side and a massive Joshua tree forest on the other in the Mojave National Preserve. The tiny desert town attracts stargazers, motorcycle riders, photographers, railroad buffs, and others seeking to escape city life, if just for a day.

    NIPTON, CA (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
    NIPTON, CA (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The town currently has a population of 15 – 20 people. It has been sold several times before. In 2017 it was bought by a large cannabis company for $5 million. The company tried to rebrand it as Magical Nipton. The company had ambitious plans to turn it into a cannabis retreat. It spent a lot of money on infrastructure, built several eco-cabins, comfy teepees for visitors, installed massive public art pieces, and did restoration work on some of the historic structures. But the cannabis retreat didn’t materialize, so the town reverted to its previous owner.

That was Roxanne Lang. She and her late husband Jerry Freeman worked and lived in Ivanpah Valley for over 50 years. Freeman came to Nipton in the 1960s on the Union Pacific Railroad line from Los Angeles.

Nipton was first founded in 1905, a few months before Las Vegas was founded. And similar to Las Vegas, Nipton came into existence when the San Pedro, Los Angeles & Salt Lake Railroad arrived. It was the crossroads for two different wagon trails and a mining camp and it became a center for area cattle ranchers, including Hollywood royalty Rex Bell and Clara Bow.

Actors Clara Bow and Rex Bell owned Walking Bow Ranch. (KLAS-TV)

The two owned the Walking Box Ranch just down the road and now the hotel has the Clara B room. And yes, some say the hotel is also haunted and claim they have felt Bow’s presence in her namesake room.

Freeman was staking gold mining claims on the weekend when he was in graduate school at the University of California Los Angeles and had previously earned a geology degree from Cal Tech. It took him 20 years to establish a publicly-traded gold mining company, Vanderbilt Gold, in Ivanpah Valley. He then started growing jojoba, which is also known as goat nut, deer nut, or pignut, and bio-mass fuel plants in the 1980s.

During this time he purchased Nipton, which led to him convincing Lang to leave her home in Malibu and head east. Land said Freeman’s vision for Nipton was sustainability. He did this by building a solar plant for the community, the first in Ivanpah Valley.

At one point in time, Nipton was called the most energy-independent town in America and was featured in a New York Times article about going green .

Freeman passed away in 2016. The inscription on his tombstone tells his story: Visionary Extraordinaire,  Builder of teepees, towns and treasures. Captain of the desert and the sea.

(KLAS-TV)

Nipton is located about 65 miles south of Las Vegas.

