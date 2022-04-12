Krispy Kreme offering a dozen donuts for the cost of a gallon of gas for next 4 Wednesdays

(WGHP) — Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten the sting at the pump!

The donut empire is debuting ‘Beat The Pump’ on Wednesday. According to their website, for the next four Wednesdays, you can get a glazed dozen for the cost of one gallon of regular gas.

So while you’re out and about, swing into your local Krispy Kreme to refuel! This is only redeemable on Wednesdays. Prices will be updated every Tuesday, so you can stay up to date on the Krispy Kreme website .

Gas prices are going down in North Carolina after a long spike . On Monday, the national average was around $4.27. Which, while it’s costly for a tank of gas, is not a bad deal on a dozen delicious donuts!

