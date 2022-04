(Creston) CAM graduate Molly Venteicher has been named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week. The Southwestern College freshman had a big outing at Central’s Dutch Invitational on Saturday, breaking multiple of her own school records. Venteicher placed 11th in the Hammer Throw with a PR mark of 33.68 meters. She won the Shot Put with a PR of 12.19 meters. Venteicher also threw the Discus 30.75 meters to place 7th and tossed the Javelin a personal best 31.64 meters.

CRESTON, IA ・ 7 MINUTES AGO