Emporia High girls soccer shut out by Circle 2-0

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic swept a pair of tennis duals Monday by beating Gering and Scottsbluff. The Stars swept Gering 9-0 and defeated Scottsbluff 7-2. Luna Werner, Makenzie Schroeder and Sydney Conner, playing at No. 1, 2 and 3 singles, respectively, won their matches against Gering 8-0. Ashton Huls at No. 6 singles also won 8-0.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The journey begins again. “They’re here to show what they’ve got.” Shane Miles, Topeka High head softball coach, said. “We have a lot of confidence,” Adisyn Caryl, Topeka High junior infielder, said. “You have to have the confidence to be able to get there.”
SALINA, Kan.—Hutch High Baseball hits the road to travel to Salina for a double-header today . Game 2 will begin at 6 pm vs Salina South from Dean Evans Stadium. Road games will be streamed on the NFHS Network Hutch High Channel as well as live on the mixlr.com Eagle Radio Sports channel.
Kansas Wesleyan men's tennis stayed unbeaten in the KCAC, improving to 5-0 in the Kansas Conference after a 7-0 sweep of the Bethany Swedes on Saturday at Salina Central High School. In doubles, the Coyotes took two of the three matches. Daniel Harkin (FR/Manhattan) and Alex Sherer (FR/Rossville) beat Zeke...
LYONS – The Smoky Valley baseball team struggled in the first game and lost 5-0 before finding their bats in game two and earning a split of a doubleheader on Friday at Lyons, winning 8-7. The Vikings were scheduled for a makeup game on Monday against Nickerson before hosting Halstead on Thursday.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest boys soccer hosted Columbus Scotus on Monday. A scoreless game at halftime, the Shamrocks notched a goal in the 71st minute courtesy of Blake Wemhoff. It was the first goal of his varsity career and it was enough to defeat the Vikings on their home grass, 1-0.
The Manhattan High boys’ golf team opened the 2022 season with an eighth-place finish at the Washburn Rural Great Plains Classic on Thursday. The Indians scored 345 in the 15-team tournament while Olathe West won with a 311 score. Senior Jonathan Wefald topped the results for Manhattan, finishing in...
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University dance team brought home a national title over the weekend. The Classy Cats excelled at the College Classic this weekend, earning the nod as Division 1A Pom Champions.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Newly-crowned national champion David McCormack added another feather to his cap Tuesday. The Big 12 announced the KU senior is the league’s Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year. McCormack graduated from KU in three years with an undergraduate degree in communications studies and is now pursuing his master’s in digital content strategy.
After running the North Platte Bulldog Football program for the previous four years, Head Coach Todd Rice announced he was leaving the program on Tuesday night:. Coach Rice lead the team to a Quarterfinals appearance this last year and won 10 games two seasons in a row.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has hired a former school legend as the Ichabod’s new head coach. Washburn University Athletics Director Loren Ferré announced on Wednesday, April 13, that former Lady Blues great Lora Westling has been hired as the sixth head coach of the Washburn women’s basketball program.
Comments / 0