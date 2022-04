Just days after Dorset Police closed an "inconclusive" investigation into the poisoning of a rare white-tailed eagle on a shooting estate, the force has confirmed it is making fresh enquiries following the discovery of the bodies of a red kite and a buzzard.The deaths have raised serious concerns among wildlife campaigners that those illegally targeting birds of prey are increasingly turning away from the poisons used in recent decades, to rodenticides used to kill mice and rats legally.All three carcasses were found by a member of the public on pheasant shooting estates in Dorset, with the death of the white-tailed...

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO