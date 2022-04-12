Stone Mountain man with autism reported missing
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain police are searching for a man with autism who was reported missing on Monday.
Jordan Holloway, 24, was last seen on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
He is described as being 6′1″ and approximately 230 pounds.
Holloway was last seen wearing a red jacket and white shoes.
Police say if you see Holloway, do not approach him, call 911 or 404-438-3256.
