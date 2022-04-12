ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Mountain, GA

Stone Mountain man with autism reported missing

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d6ObH_0f6m5hek00
Jordan Holloway (Stone Mountain Police Department)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain police are searching for a man with autism who was reported missing on Monday.

Jordan Holloway, 24, was last seen on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.

He is described as being 6′1″ and approximately 230 pounds.

Holloway was last seen wearing a red jacket and white shoes.

Police say if you see Holloway, do not approach him, call 911 or 404-438-3256.

