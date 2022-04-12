ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For men, height comes with a lower dementia risk

By Knowridge
 1 day ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from the University of Copenhagen found being taller in young adulthood is associated with a lower risk of developing dementia in men, even when accounting for education, intelligence, and family genetics.

The research is published in eLife and was conducted by Terese Sara Høj Jørgensen et al.

Finding ways to identify individuals at risk of dementia could help people take preventive measures or plan for their future care.

The study indicates that young adult height might be one potential risk factor to consider.

Previous studies have suggested that height may be a risk factor for dementia, but much of this research was not able to take into account genetic, environmental, or other early-life factors that may be linked to both height and dementia.

In the study, the team wanted to see if body height in young men is associated with the diagnosis of dementia

They analyzed data on 666,333 Danish men born between 1939 and 1959, including 70,608 brothers and 7,388 twins.

These men underwent examinations at the conscript board between 1957 and 1984 and then were in Danish national registries until 2016.

From the data, the researchers identified 10,599 men who developed dementia later in life.

Over the years, the average height has changed. The analysis of the study group showed that there was about a 10% reduction in the risk of developing dementia for about every 6 cm (about 2.4 inches) of stature in individuals above the average height.

When the team took into account the potential role of intelligence or education, the link between height and dementia risk was only slightly less.

The researchers also found that the link between height and dementia risk existed in brothers of different heights. The same was true of twins, although the results for this group were less certain.

The findings suggest that genetics and family traits alone can’t explain why shorter men are at greater risk of dementia than taller ones. Most likely, environmental factors also play a role.

The analysis of brothers further suggests that the association may have common roots in early-life environmental exposures, unrelated to family factors shared by brothers.

If you care about dementia, please read studies about how to prevent frontotemporal dementia, and high blood pressure may double your risk of this brain disease.

For more information about dementia, please see recent studies about how to prevent cognitive decline, and results showing this common food may reduce vascular disease in the brain.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

