Orba, the musical grapefruit, now lets you design your own synth sounds

Develop your next favorite lipstick shade with the YSL Rouge Sur Mesure custom lip color creator. And no one else will have it! This personalized gadget creates ultra-pigmented liquid lipstick with a velvety matte texture. Moreover, as a smart device, it connects with an app for easy control. In fact, the Rouge Sur Mesure app works with both iOS and Android operating systems. You simply need to have at least iOS 13 and an iPhone 6S or higher. Alternatively, your phone must run Android 8.0 or higher and support at least Bluetooth 4.2. Design your own lip colors to match your favorite styles, enjoying the liquid velvet feel. Using the most advanced beauty technology, it lets you choose colors in 4 ways. You can use the shade palette, the shade match, a YSL shade stylist, or Get The Look.
