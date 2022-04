LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Newly-crowned national champion David McCormack added another feather to his cap Tuesday. The Big 12 announced the KU senior is the league’s Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year. McCormack graduated from KU in three years with an undergraduate degree in communications studies and is now pursuing his master’s in digital content strategy.

