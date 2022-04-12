ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, IN

Multiple people have been shot in Brooklyn subway, FDNY says

By Kristina Sgueglia, Pervaiz Shallwani, Brynn Gingras, CNN
WLFI.com
 1 day ago

Multiple people have been shot in a Brooklyn subway station...

www.wlfi.com

CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Baltimore

Man, 21, Shot Multiple Times In Northeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times early Tuesday while seated in a car in northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers were called to a hospital, where they found the man had been shot several times in the upper body, Baltimore Police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined he was in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace when he was shot, police said. Afterward, the 21-year-old drove himself to the hospital for treatment. At last check Tuesday, he was listed in stable condition. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot in the head in Brooklyn deli

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was shot in the head inside a Brooklyn deli on Sunday. He was taken from the store to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue near Wyona Street, an NYPD spokesman said. The man was in critical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
KESQ

Teen attacked by group inside subway station

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) — A group of about seven men are wanted for attacking a teenager in a train station in Brooklyn. The NYPD released surveillance video showing the group repeatedly punching the 14-year-old boy. It happened on Monday, March 14 at 3:57 a.m. on the mezzanine...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

3rd dirt biker arrested for attacking father, son in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a third man who was allegedly part of a group of dirt bikers that attacked and robbed a father and son in Harlem, the NYPD said. Antwaun Joyce, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with gang assault and robbery. Joyce was among the bikers who assaulted a 64-year-old man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Public Safety
NY1

Subway delays disrupt Monday commutes in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens

NEW YORK — Several trains were delayed in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens during rush hour Monday morning, the MTA said. As of 10:30 a.m., F and G trains were running with "extensive delays" in both directions, but both trains were making regular stops in Brooklyn, the agency said. Earlier...
MANHATTAN, NY
WDTN

Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 11 injured

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are searching for a gunman who filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming. Officials said the gunfire wounded at least five people, and at least 11 in all were injured in some way […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mayor Eric Adams responds to Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the he would not allow the city to be terrorised amid a manhunt for a gunman wearing a gas mask who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday.The mayor addressed the city remotely after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He added that the city had not found any live explosive devices but the suspect detonated smoke bombs to “cause havoc.” “We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised, even by a single individual,” he said. The mayor said the New York Police Department was looking for the suspect, “and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

