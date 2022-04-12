ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Exeter's Topsham Road to become highway to attract wildlife

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Exeter's busiest roads is set to become a "wildlife highway". Topsham Road will become more wildlife-friendly through an initiative between Devon Wildlife Trust and Exeter City Council, the...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

UK first as hidden camera captures wild white-tailed eagle egg hatching

A hidden camera has captured the first live UK footage of a wild white-tailed eagle hatching.Staff at RSPB Scotland’s Abernethy nature reserve in Perthshire, where the eaglet hatched, described it as being “such a special moment”.It comes after eggs were first spotted in a nest being used by eagles Shona and Finn early in March.The nest’s location remains secret, to avoid the birds being disturbed, but after both eagles took turns incubating the eggs and protecting them from the snow and recent storms, RSPB Scotland confirmed the first egg had hatched at 1943 on April 8.A camera, which has been hidden in...
ANIMALS
BBC

Ghost net warning after seal found dead in Cornwall

Campaigners are warning about the dangers of abandoned and lost fishing nets after a seal was found dead. Cornwall Wildlife Trust retrieved the body of the seal, which had been caught up in the disused netting in west Cornwall on Thursday. The wildlife trust urged anyone who spotted animals, dead...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Albie the Albatross, world’s loneliest bird, lands in Yorkshire

Europe’s only albatross has returned to Yorkshire. Nicknamed Albie, the albatross is believed to have lived in the northern hemisphere since 2014.The black-browed albatross, or any kind of albatross, is not commonly found in Europe, and it is thought that Albie was blown off course and has been left unable to return to his breeding grounds. As a result, he will be not be able to find a mate and has been dubbed the ‘world’s loneliest bird’ as a consequence. Albatrosses are known for being socially monogamous, meaning the birds pair for life and can sometimes stay together for the...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Owners of Devon folk retreat win battle to stop their neighbours from building a horse training facility for their showjumper daughter because it would 'ruin the view of the sunset' from their £1.25m home

The owners of a B&B have won a court battle to stop their neighbours blocking the view from their £1.25 million country home by building a horse training facility. Richard and Trudy Howell, who run the Little Norris guesthouse on their farm in North Huish, Devon, have been at loggerheads with Craig and Jasbir Collins for nearly three years.
POLITICS
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Gold ring linked to Sheriff of Nottingham due up for auction

A gold signet ring linked to the Sheriff of Nottingham is going under the hammer, with an estimate topping £8,000.The 350-year-old high-carat ring bears the coat of arms of the Jenison family, one of whom held the title in the 1680s – a little too late to have tangled with the legendary Robin Hood.Auctioneers at Hansons are offering the item for sale on Thursday after it was found by chance by a metal detectorist on farmland in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, in July 2020.It has now been offered for auction after it was examined by experts from the British Museum and returned...
U.K.
BBC

Endangered Suffolk punch born near Dartmoor

A "critically endangered" English Suffolk punch horse has been born in Bovey Tracey in Devon. Bee gave birth to her foal Bertie on Thursday at Lower Teign Barn after almost a year's gestation. Tamson Russell, breeder, said the sleepless nights waiting for the birth was "worth every moment". According to...
ANIMALS
BBC

Suffolk Mind: BBC presenter walks 100 miles for mental health charity

A BBC radio presenter is completing his 100 miles (161km) in 100 days challenge for a mental health charity. BBC Radio Suffolk's Wayne Bavin has undertaken the task for Suffolk Mind with his West Highland terrier Molly. The mid-morning show presenter invited people and their pets to join him on...
MENTAL HEALTH
simpleflying.com

Alexandra Park Aerodrome: A Precursor To Manchester Airport

Long before Ringway and what we now call Manchester Airport, England's second-largest city had Alexandra Park Aerodrome. Located three miles south of the city center on agricultural land owned by Baron Egerton of Tatton, Alexandra Park Aerodrome was constructed to replace the little-used Trafford Park Aerodrome. The War Department selected...
LIFESTYLE
The Cherry Hill Sun

Mayor’s Column: Wildlife Preservation

As we welcome spring and the weather continues to warm up over the next few weeks, this is the perfect opportunity to get outside and explore our community and our beautiful public parks and spaces. It is also fitting that this week, I am signing the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayor’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
KOIN 6 News

‘Unsightly’ deer causes concern around Colorado

MORRISON, Colo. — A deer is causing concern for residents after being seen with growths covering its body, but according to Colorado Park and Wildlife (CPW), all is well. After receiving several calls from members of the community about the deer, Wildlife Officers decided to investigate and make sure the animal was unharmed.
COLORADO STATE
BBC

Keswick miracle dog Max the springer spaniel dies

A springer spaniel who became an online star for his daily walks has died. Max the Miracle Dog gained worldwide fame when videos of his walks in the Lake District were posted on Facebook. His owner Kerry Irving credits Max - who was immortalised as a statue - with saving...
PETS
BBC

Seal pups released in Cornwall after rehab at sanctuary

The last of 50 rescued seal pups have been released back into the wild. The pups had been rescued from Cornwall's coastline and rehabilitated by the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in what was a "busy pup season", the charity said. A spokesperson for the sanctuary said it was "amazing" to release...
ANIMALS

Community Policy