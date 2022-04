SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong storm system is expected to bring another round of strong to possibly even severe cells our way beginning late on Tuesday and continuing on through Wednesday morning. Rainfall amount estimates are much higher with this storm complex than was with the one that rolled through over the weekend. Some models are suggesting over 2 1/2 inches of rain. That may be on the high side but still we will be getting over 1″ in places.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 29 DAYS AGO