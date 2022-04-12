ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, PA

‘We Are a Victim of Our Own Success’: The Pros and Cons of This Main Line Community’s Continued Growth

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqfHQ_0f6m4bKB00
Ardmore Seafood, inside Ardmore Farmer's Market.Image via Suburban Square.

As Ardmore continues to grow and attract more residents and businesses, not everybody is happy about the prospect over the increased traffic and density effects, writes Michael Bradley for Main Line Today.

One of the latest projects includes 70,000 square feet of retail space and 279 apartment units with 615 parking spaces. This development is a collaboration between Fort Washington-based Toll Brothers and Piazza Auto Group and was finally approved in July after years of wrangling and the consideration of other proposals.

However Ardmore will most likely not see more projects of this type getting the green light any time soon, as the township recently approved new zoning laws to reduce building density. The main reason for the new laws were complaints by residents.

“Residents were seeking to have some of the development dialed back,” said Dan Bernheim, president of the township’s board of commissioners.

In addition to traffic and density, residents have expressed concerns over the Lower Merion school system and the growing possibility of it becoming overcrowded with new residents pouring in.

“We are a victim of our own success,” said Bernheim. “Lower Merion is a wonderful place to live.”

Read more about Ardmore in the Main Line Today.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ardmore, PA
City
Lower Merion Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Ardmore, PA
Government
MONTCO.Today

CompanyVoice in Blue Bell Accepting Applications for Customer Service Positions

CompanyVoice is Blue Bell is seeking applicants for Banking Customer Service Representatives. The Customer Service Representatives assist digital banking customers with basic account transactions, questions, and troubleshooting. Customer interaction is via Phone, Chat, and Email in support of a single client for CompanyVoice. The Customer Service Representative works closely in...
BLUE BELL, PA
Portland Tribune

Portland Clean Energy Fund victim of its own success?

Following city audit, business leaders, environmentalists square off over innovative program.Commissioner Carmen Rubio is working to head off major changes to the Portland Clean Energy Fund following a week of rapid developments concerning the city climate-and-equity program. The developments included confirmation that the voter-approved program is raising twice as much tax money as originally estimated, the release of a critical city audit of the program, the resignation of the director of the bureau that manages it and a call from the Portland Business Alliance that its spending be frozen while an emergency 90-day independent commission review it. In public...
PORTLAND, OR
MONTCO.Today

Former Ardmore Home of DuPont Heiress Hits Market

After undertaking extensive renovations, the current owners of the former Ardmore home of Eleuthera Bradford du Pont, the chemical fortune heiress, have listed the property for $2.95 million, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This splendid residence that has often been the site of lavish parties, orchestra concerts,...
ARDMORE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pros And Cons#Zoning Laws#Ardmore Seafood#Toll Brothers#Piazza Auto Group
WIBX 950

The Pros And Cons Of Owning An Electric Car In Central NY

With gas prices at an all time high, maybe you've been thinking "What if I get an electric vehicle?". Here are some pros and cons. As the years go on, the inevitability that the internal combustion engine gets replaced by electric vehicles gets more and more obvious. Between pollution and the rising cost to fill up at the pump, electric vehicles may start to seem more appealing. For us in Central New York, are electric vehicles a solution to a problem? Rather, could they be a trade off for another problem?
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Seafood
WRDW-TV

Local businesses discuss economic boost post-golf tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Patrons are heading home, and local businesses are counting their blessings. Before tournament week, we checked in with local businesses near the course about how they were preparing for the big rush. Now, we are following up on that big economic boost. We spoke to businesses...
AUGUSTA, GA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy