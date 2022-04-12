‘We Are a Victim of Our Own Success’: The Pros and Cons of This Main Line Community’s Continued Growth

Ardmore Seafood, inside Ardmore Farmer's Market. Image via Suburban Square.

As Ardmore continues to grow and attract more residents and businesses, not everybody is happy about the prospect over the increased traffic and density effects, writes Michael Bradley for Main Line Today.

One of the latest projects includes 70,000 square feet of retail space and 279 apartment units with 615 parking spaces. This development is a collaboration between Fort Washington-based Toll Brothers and Piazza Auto Group and was finally approved in July after years of wrangling and the consideration of other proposals.

However Ardmore will most likely not see more projects of this type getting the green light any time soon, as the township recently approved new zoning laws to reduce building density. The main reason for the new laws were complaints by residents.

“Residents were seeking to have some of the development dialed back,” said Dan Bernheim, president of the township’s board of commissioners.

In addition to traffic and density, residents have expressed concerns over the Lower Merion school system and the growing possibility of it becoming overcrowded with new residents pouring in.

“We are a victim of our own success,” said Bernheim. “Lower Merion is a wonderful place to live.”