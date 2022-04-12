ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

New Mexico teen wants visitation with baby she’s accused of tossing in dumpster

By Stephanie Chavez, Scott Brown
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyTro_0f6m4aRS00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico teen who threw her newborn baby in a dumpster is now asking a judge to allow her to see the boy. Her attorneys have filed a motion to review conditions of release and are asking for more than just visitation.

“This wasn’t someone driving to the hospital, driving to a clinic, driving to a friend’s, driving to someone to seek help. She knew what she was doing at the time,” said a prosecutor during a preliminary hearing for Alexis Avila on February 28.

NM judge says mom accused of throwing baby in dumpster will stand trial

During that hearing, the judge declared there was enough evidence to go to trial for child abuse. It was January 7 when good Samaritans found the baby boy in a dumpster in Hobbs .

“In my 27 years of doing this, I have never seen anyone, child or adult, have a temperature that was not read with a digital thermometer,” prosecutors said during the hearing. They argued Avila’s actions were intentional in harming the infant.

Meanwhile, Avila’s defense attorneys made the case that she shouldn’t face felony child abuse with great bodily harm since the baby survived. Now, her attorneys are asking to grant permission for Avila to have supervised visits with the boy who lives with his teenage dad .

VIDEO: Police confront Hobbs teen charged with tossing baby in dumpster

The night of her arrest, she was already asking to get the boy back. “If the baby is okay, I want it,” said Avila.

Her attorneys state she is attending counseling and is in parenting classes. They also say she completed her high school diploma requirement and has been accepted to a college where she’ll study psychology.

The boy’s father didn’t even know that she was still pregnant when she gave birth. Prosecutors are going to fight this. The only part of the motion they currently agree with is to allow Alexis Avila to be in her backyard while on house arrest.

Hobbs community rallies behind homeless man who helped find baby in dumpster

Alexis Avila would also like to court to grant her permission to have contact with family members who are under the age of 10. No date has been set to hear this motion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Tornado Watch until 10pm Wednesday

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Strong to severe storms are expected across Mississippi today, with a Level 3 enhanced risk for South Mississippi and a Level 4 moderate risk for all areas north of I-20. Low pressure is already firing up storms over the Ark-La-Tex this afternoon. Storms are expected to moving into Mississippi in the late afternoon […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures due to severe weather on April 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, April 13, some schools will close. Central Mississippi Byram Middle School – Virtual Canton Public School District – Early Dismissal at 12:00 p.m. Clinton Public School District – Early Dismissal  Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside – 11:00 a.m.  Lovett, Clinton Junior High School – […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

49 arrested in MET operation in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and other agencies arrested 49 suspects during a Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) operation in Jackson. The operation happened April 8-10. Officials said there was an emphasis on the Capitol Complex Improvement District. “This operation is a major loss for criminals in Jackson, but […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
WIBW

Teen accused of killing friend’s mother bound over for trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka teen Amadeus Ballou-Meyer, who is accused of killing Hester Workman, his friend’s mother, has been bound over for trial. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Friday, March 18, Amadeus Courage Ballou-Meyer was bound over for trial in district court. On April 24,...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Dumpster#Krqe
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Washington Post

A Hawaii man’s body was found in a bathtub filled with concrete. Police say his lover killed him.

In his last email to his brother, Gary Ruby, 73, announced that he had found a new love interest. His name was Juan, and he was much younger than Gary. But by early March, Gary’s brother, Lorne, stopped hearing from his brother. It had been three weeks since their last exchange, so Lorne asked police to do a welfare check at Gary’s home in a gated community in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
The Independent

Iowa teens who allegedly beat Spanish teacher to death with baseball bat charged with murder

A pair of Iowa teenagers allegedly beat their 66-year-old Spanish teacher to death with a bat, according to police. Court documents released on Tuesday detailed the murder and suspects. Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16 years old, are accused of killing Nohema Graber, 66. Ms Graber taught them Spanish at Fairfield High School, approximately 95 miles southwest of Des Moines. Both teens are being charged as adults with first-degree murder. Fox News reports that the woman's body was found buried under a tarp, a wheelbarrow and some railroad ties at a local park the day after she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy