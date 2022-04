More than 5,000 new virus species have been identified in the world's oceans, according to a new study. The study researchers analyzed tens of thousands of water samples from around the globe, hunting for RNA viruses, or viruses that use RNA as their genetic material. The novel coronavirus, for instance, is a type of RNA virus. These viruses are understudied compared with DNA viruses, which use DNA as their genetic material, the authors said.

WILDLIFE ・ 3 DAYS AGO