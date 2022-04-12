ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raccoon Tests Positive For Rabies In Hunterdon County

By Valerie Musson
 1 day ago
A raccoon that tested positive for rabies was found near Brookfield Drive, Deer Court, Pheasant Lane, and Route 614 in Holland Township, health officials said. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: CDC.gov)

A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Hunterdon County, health officials said.

The animal was seen near Brookfield Drive, Deer Court, Pheasant Lane, and Route 614 in Holland Township and tested positive for rabies on Monday, April 11, according to the Hunterdon County Dept. of Health.

The case marks the county’s third rabies alert in less than two weeks.

The department urges anyone who may have come into contact with the raccoon between Wednesday, March 23 and Wednesday, April 6 to see their primary care physician to determine whether there is a need for prophylaxis treatment.

Officials also remind residents to never pick up stray animals, as saliva from a rabid animal can be considered infectious.

Those interested in attending a free rabies clinic can view the list of scheduled clinics on the Hunterdon County Health Department website.

For more information, contact the Hunterdon County Health Services line at 908-788-1351.

Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

