Raccoon Tests Positive For Rabies In Hunterdon County

A raccoon that tested positive for rabies was found near Brookfield Drive, Deer Court, Pheasant Lane, and Route 614 in Holland Township, health officials said. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: CDC.gov)

A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Hunterdon County, health officials said.

The animal was seen near Brookfield Drive, Deer Court, Pheasant Lane, and Route 614 in Holland Township and tested positive for rabies on Monday, April 11, according to the Hunterdon County Dept. of Health.

The case marks the county’s third rabies alert in less than two weeks.

The department urges anyone who may have come into contact with the raccoon between Wednesday, March 23 and Wednesday, April 6 to see their primary care physician to determine whether there is a need for prophylaxis treatment.

Officials also remind residents to never pick up stray animals, as saliva from a rabid animal can be considered infectious.

Those interested in attending a free rabies clinic can view the list of scheduled clinics on the Hunterdon County Health Department website.

For more information, contact the Hunterdon County Health Services line at 908-788-1351.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.