Delphi, IN

Another fake profile linked to Indiana murders of 2 teens

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Matt Christy
 1 day ago

DELPHI, Ind. ( WXIN ) – Investigators are asking for tips in the 2017 slayings of two Delphi, Indiana girls after a new social media profile tied to a possible suspect surfaced.

The account, created under the name “anthony_shots,” may hold answers in the slayings of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. On Feb. 13, 2017, the two best friends went for a walk on the remote historic trails of Delphi, Indiana.

The next day, their bodies were found. For years, the best evidence police had of the girl’s killer came from video on Libby’s cellphone that captured both an image of a man approaching her on the High Bridge and a recording as the man told the girls to go down the hill.

Several suspects have emerged over the last five years, but it’s in interviews with the most recent potential suspect where answers in the cold case could be taking shape. In August of 2020, 27-year-old Kegan Kline, of Peru, was arrested on 30 counts of child solicitation, child exploitation and possession of child porn.

But to Libby, Kline may have been known by another name: his online persona Anthony Shots , th e social media account that used fake pictures of a male model to solicit nude photos of teenage girls between 2016 and 2017. Kline admitted to police the anthony_shots account was used to talk to underage girls. He told police he’d find girls, both people he knew and didn’t know, on Instagram and ask them to message him on Snapchat or other apps.

Transcripts of an interview police had with Kline reveal that the account was interacting with Libby German the day she and Abby Williams were killed. Also in the transcripts, Kline said he gave the password to the account “to a lot of people.” In another interview, Kline said his father had access to the account.

New details in ‘Delphi murders’ 5 years after teen girls found slain

On Monday, the Indiana State Police said investigators are looking to expand the list of social media applications used by “anthony_shots.”

The Delphi Double Homicide Task Force says the profile was used on the social media platform that once went by the name of Yellow. It is now called Yubo.

This app was designed as a social networking site to make new online friends when it launched in 2017. However, The Irish Times reports it came under fire among child protection experts who dubbed it “Tinder for kids,” warning it could be a potential “free-for-all for sexual predators.” It has since been rebranded as Yubo.

The task force is asking anyone who communicated with the anthony_shots profile on the app to contact the task force at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Kline has not been criminally charged in connection with the murders and ISP hasn’t said he’s a suspect.

WGN’s Andy Koval contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

