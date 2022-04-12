ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MS

Brooklyn subway station shooting: 10 shot, at least 16 injured, officials say

By AJ Jondonero, Aliza Chasan
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYys2_0f6m4QZ400

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — More than a dozen people were injured including at least 10 who were shot in a subway station attack in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, officials said.

On a northbound train just before 8:25 a.m., a man put on a gas mask, pulled out a canister and opened fire as smoke filled the train, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. At least 10 people were shot.

Police sources said they know who they’re looking for, but the suspect was still on the loose on Tuesday afternoon. Police were searching for a U-Haul with Arizona plates in connection with the attack.

Brooklyn subway attack suspect description

At least 16 people were injured, officials said. Five of the victims were in critical condition. Besides for the gunshot wounds, other injuries included smoke inhalation and injuries from shrapnel. A witness saw a wounded teen. She said he’d been shot in the knee.

The incident was not being investigated as a terror attack, officials said. None of the injuries were life threatening.

FDNY said a call came in at around 8:27 a.m. for smoke coming in the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park . Upon arrival, responders found the victims and several undetonated devices at the same location.

Three patients are being treated at Methodist Hospital, according to PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo. A woman sustained a gunshot wound to the back and the other two sustained a leg and head injury, respectively.

David Koeppel, the on-site contact for NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, told PIX11’s Rebecca Solomon that 20 patients made their way to the hospital for treatment; all were in stable condition.

Subway train services impacted after multiple shot in Brooklyn

Koeppel added the patients came into the hospital throughout the morning for minor injuries including smoke inhalation. Those did not suffer gunshot wounds or injuries from shrapnel.

Officials said the suspect was seen leaving wearing a neon construction vest and a gas mask. Police described the suspect as weighing 160 to 200 pounds and 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

City officials advise everyone to stay away from the area. Students attending schools near the scene have been placed on a shelter-in-place order.

‘It was insane’: Witnesses react to BK subway scene

Police said there were no active explosive devices. The scene continues to be active. The MTA said police were sweeping all of South Brooklyn.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xa0EX_0f6m4QZ400
    Image from the scene following a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn (PIX11)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5NYf_0f6m4QZ400
    Image from the scene following a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn (PIX11)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iy8gu_0f6m4QZ400
    First responders are in Sunset Park, Brooklyn where multiple people were found shot and injured. (PIX11)
Images from the scene following a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn. (Credit: PIX11)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was not at the scene. He was recently diagnosed with COVID.

“We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual,” he said. “The NYPD is searching for the suspect at large and we will find him. We ask the public to come forward with any information that may help us in this investigation.”

Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime — especially on the subways — a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols. It wasn’t immediately clear whether officers had already been inside the station when the shootings occurred.

Warning: The video below contains graphic footage that may be disturbing to some.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

