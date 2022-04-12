ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I was never really too interested in football': £100m-rated Jude Bellingham opens up on his journey to the top, being inspired by his dad in non-League, why he 'didn't hesitate' to move to Germany at 17, and his dream of winning the World Cup

By Liam Morgan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has revealed he was not interested in football as a child as he set an ambitious target of winning the World Cup with England in Qatar later this year.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise following his move from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020 and is now one of the most sought-after talents in the game, with a price tag of around £100million.

His brilliant performances for club and country have caught the eye of Europe's elite, including Real Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BuoHA_0f6m4Gz200
Jude Bellingham has opened up on his childhood and his targets for the rest of his career
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4jiM_0f6m4Gz200
The 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund star is one of the most sought-after talents in the game

But Bellingham said he was initially not bothered about football and only became involved in the sport because of his dad Mark, who enjoyed a successful career as a non-league striker.

'I was never really too interested in football,' Bellingham said in an Xbox video interview. 'It was something that I got dragged around to because my dad was a non-league player and a big fan of it.

'One day it clicked and I just loved it - I went from strength to strength as a player.

'Dad was my hero. At the time there was Rooney and Robin van Persie was also really good, but for me my dad was the number one.'

Bellingham, capped 12 times by England, is a shoo-in to be selected by Gareth Southgate for the World Cup, where England will face Iran, the United States and either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine in the group stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsBeP_0f6m4Gz200
Bellingham is almost certain to be picked in England's squad for the World Cup in Qatar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOFe5_0f6m4Gz200
The highly-rated youngster said he never imagined playing in Germany during his career

He was a member of the England squad which reached the final of Euro 2020 before losing to Italy on penalties.

'As a kid I always dreamed of playing for England,' he added. 'I want to win the World Cup and bring some joy back to the country.'

Bellingham signed for Dortmund from his boyhood side Birmingham for an initial fee of £25million. The Bundesliga side fought off competition from the likes of Manchester United to land the highly-rated midfielder's signature.

He said it was a move he had not ever imagined making. 'I never dreamed of playing in Germany, I always thought it would be for Birmingham or in England and that would be me,' Bellingham said.

'The chance to play for Dortmund came and I didn't really hesitate. Not one second have I ever regretted it or thought "this is too hard for me". I want to rise to the challenge every single day I am there.'

The video interview with Jude Bellingham is part of Xbox’s latest content series The England Football Teams & Xbox: Power Your Dreams that highlights the brands’ partnership with The FA. The Xbox campaign looks to empowers players, fans and coaches dreams within football by sharing interview content with 8 England International players. The players from the Three Lions, Lionesses and e-Lions teams talk about their journey from childhood kick-abouts to international duty and how they’ve achieved some of their wildest dreams. Players involved are Jude Bellingham, Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady, Ellen White, Demi Stokes, Ella Toone, TEKKZ and Big Mac. Full interviews will be live on Xbox YouTube channel from the 11th April for the Lionesses and the Three Lions with the eLions debuting from May 2nd.

