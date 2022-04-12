American Airlines Adds Bus Fleet to Connect Allentown with PHL

Image via American Airlines.

Starting June 3, flight passengers be able to take an American Airlines shuttle bus connection between Allentown and Philadelphia International Airport. The service will also connect Atlantic City to PHL, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal.

American’s hope is to continue positioning PHL as a gateway for transatlantic travel. The airline is the dominant carrier for Philadelphia International Airport.

Passengers can book round-trip transportation to PHL from Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) in Allentown and Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey (ACY).

American is partnering with Minnesota airport shuttle company Landline.

Bookings for the shuttle service start today. Price will depend on individual itineraries.

The service will let passengers check-in at their local airport, go through security, then board the shuttle to PHL. Once there, they go directly to their flight terminal, with luggage transferred by American.

The idea is to create a seamless experience for travelers who now won’t have to drive to Philadelphia for a flight.

“Customers can start and end their journey at their local airport, relax on a comfortable Landline vehicle, and leave the driving to someone else while they work or start their vacation early,” said American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning Brian Znotins.