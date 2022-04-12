ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Suspect deployed gas canister and opened fire on Brooklyn subway, shooting 10 people

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bcb9A_0f6m3HyO00

(CNN) — A male train passenger put on a gas mask, deployed a gas canister and then opened fire, shooting 10 commuters as a Manhattan-bound subway train headed into a station in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Five of the 10 people shot are in critical but stable condition and six others were injured in the attack during the morning rush, FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh said.

None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening, NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Sewell said there are no known active explosive devices and that the incident is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at this time. The suspect shot people on the train and on the platform, Sewell said.

Authorities held a briefing on the incident at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

WATCH BELOW:

The mass shooting occurred at about 8:30 a.m. when the Fire Department of New York was called to the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood for a report of smoke.

A male suspect possibly wearing a gas mask and orange construction vest fled the scene, police said, citing a preliminary report.

First responders encountered gunshot victims throughout the subway station and others who had been injured in the ensuing chaos, though it’s not clear how the others were injured. Authorities haven’t released detailed information on how the shooting unfolded yet.

Witness says smoke engulfed train

Yav Montano told CNN he was on the N express northbound subway train heading to work when a smoke grenade or smoke bomb went off and he heard what sounded like fireworks. The train was between stations at the time, so panicked passengers tried to move to another train car to get further away from the smoke, he said.

“The whole car was engulfed in smoke,” he said. “I couldn’t even use my mask anymore because it was black with smoke. It was ridiculous.”

About 40 to 50 people were on the train at the time, he said. He was not sure how many were injured but said he saw a lot of blood on the floor of the train.

When the train arrived to the 36th Street station, the passengers fled off the train onto the platform in a rush.

Police told the public to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn, where a large presence of emergency responders gathered.

Mayor Adams, who has Covid-19, has been briefed on the situation, his spokesperson Fabien Levy said.

“While we gather more information, we ask New Yorkers to stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help those in need and investigate,” Levy said on Twitter.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the subways, says they are also investigating the incident and that D, N and R trains are holding in both directions in Brooklyn.

No other information was immediately available.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
CBS New York

Police seek suspects in Brooklyn shooting that injured teen

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released new video of a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition in Brooklyn.Police say you can see the 16-year-old boy outside a building in Crown Heights trying to run through a door.It happened Monday night on Sterling Place and Rochester Avenue.Police say a gunman fired one shot, hitting the teen in the chest. The gunman then walks way and takes off with an accomplice.Police are looking for both suspects.The victim is expected to survive.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Subway#The Subways#Nypd#Cnn#Fdny First
KTVU FOX 2

Woman punched in the face in unprovoked attack on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men involved in the unprovoked attack of a woman and the man who came to her defense aboard a subway train in Downtown Brooklyn. On Mar. 2 at about 5:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was traveling on a southbound A train as it approached the Jay Street Station when she was suddenly punched and kicked in the face multiple times by the suspects, said police.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in Times Square subway station: NYPD

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the Times Square subway station Saturday evening, the NYPD said. Police found the man suffering from a stab wound at 46th Street and Seventh Avenue at Times Square around 8 p.m. He told police that he had been stabbed about an hour earlier in the subway […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Mayor Eric Adams responds to Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the he would not allow the city to be terrorised amid a manhunt for a gunman wearing a gas mask who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday.The mayor addressed the city remotely after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He added that the city had not found any live explosive devices but the suspect detonated smoke bombs to “cause havoc.” “We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised, even by a single individual,” he said. The mayor said the New York Police Department was looking for the suspect, “and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy