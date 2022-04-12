ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA basketball's Noah Baumann enters transfer portal

 3 days ago
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Georgia Bulldogs basketball guard Noah Baumann has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Baumann transferred to Georgia from USC. He has NCAA Tournament experience and good 3-point shooting.

Baumann, a senior guard, is one of 10 Georgia basketball players in the transfer portal. Baumann averaged 8.1 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and 22 minutes per game for Georgia in 2021-2022. The Dawgs struggled and only won a single SEC game last year.

Baumann played in 31 games in 2020-2021 for USC, but he played an average of 11 minutes per game. Baumann played with San Jose State from 2017-2019 before coming to USC.

During his final season with San Jose State, Baumann scored 10.8 points per game and shot an impressive 45.5% from 3-point territory. At 6-foot-6, Baumann has good size.

Baumann came to San Jose State as a two-star recruit from Desert Vista High School in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jailyn Ingram, Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Braelen Bridges are Georgia’s three remaining scholarship players from last season on the roster. Mike White and Georgia added Longwood guard Justin Hill to give the Georgia Bulldogs some much needed experience and talent for the 2022 season.

Georgia will have to add more transfers to be competitive next year.

Former Southern California Trojans guard Noah Baumann in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia head coach Mike White faces the challenge of replacing almost his entire roster. He has playing time to offer to transfers and recruits, but it is challenging to replace 10 players in one offseason.

