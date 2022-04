With the vast majority of North American consumers preferring crossovers and SUVs to station wagons, it’s easy to see why most major automakers, including General Motors, have dropped these types of vehicles from their lineups in the U.S. and Canada. That said, there are still plenty of appealing used American wagons out there – just take this extremely well-kept 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Cruiser S, for example, which was recently listed for sale via Bring-A-Trailer in San Jose, California.

