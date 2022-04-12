Cooking school at Fischer & Weiser

Former chef Andrea Loeffler leads the high school's culinary arts program and inspires students.Andrea Loeffler is surrounded by kitchens. The Forest Grove High School culinary arts teacher used to cook for customers. Now she demonstrates life skills, from baking to communication, for students learning to season and sauté both for home and a job. "It's mostly teamwork. They work in kitchens as a team and have to learn to respect one another and talk to one another in the right way," Loeffler said. "Those are some life skills you can apply to anything you do." A Hillsboro High graduate, Loeffler...

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 27 DAYS AGO