The Rockville Centre St. Patrick's Parade, set for Saturday at noon, will come with some road closures. According to a news release from the village, the Rockville Centre Police Department will work to ensure a safe event for participants and parade attendees. The event will necessitate road closures between North Long Beach Road and North Village Avenue from Sunrise Highway to Lakeview Avenue from 11:30 a.m. until about 2 p.m.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO