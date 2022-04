With the latest funds serving as a complement to its ongoing liquidity injection, every aspect of the Near Blockchain is poised to be impacted in the near term. Near Protocol, a Layer-1 blockchain network has announced another capital raise worth $350 million from investors led by Tiger Global. As reported by Bloomberg, the funding round is on schedule to be officially unveiled on Wednesday, and, it comes weeks after the startup pulled $150 million as it continues to tap into the frenzy investors have now developed for cryptocurrency projects.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO