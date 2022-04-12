ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krispy Kreme matches price of dozen doughnuts to US average gas price

By Bethany Fowler
 1 day ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Krispy Kreme made a sweet announcement Monday, stating the company will deflate the price of an Original Glazed dozen donuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.

Krispy Kreme will be running this promotion every Wednesday beginning April 13 through May 5.

The price for April 13 is $4.11, but that will change week to week based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gas in the U.S.

Krispy Kreme will announce the new price for the dozen donuts every Monday on its Facebook , Twitter and website .

The company said guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating shop via in store, drive- thru or online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

