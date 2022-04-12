Man Nabbed For Breaking Into Two Hicksville Churches, Police Say

St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into two churches, and stealing two cash boxes from one.

Suffolk County resident Luke Wigutow, age 27, of Patchogue was arrested on Monday, April 11, for the burglary which took place in Hicksville.

According to detectives, Wigutow was seen getting out of a BMW X5 in the parking lot of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church located at 129 Broadway, said the Nassau County police.

Wigutow pried open the locked exterior doors and entered the church. Once inside, he again used a screwdriver and pry bar on the second set of interior doors but was unsuccessful in entering the main structure of the building and left the scene, police said.

The break-in caused $30,000 dollars in damages to the doors.

During an investigation into the break-in, it was determined that Wigutow was also responsible for a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Holy Family Parish Center located at 17 Fordham Avenue in Hicksville, police said.

In that case, Wigutow removed two cash boxes containing an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Wigutow was charged with:

Burglary

Attempted burglary

Criminal mischief

Petit larceny

He will be arraigned on Tuesday, April 12, in Hempstead.

Wigutow was previously arrested on August 23, 2020, for leaving the scene of a crash and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was issued an appearance ticket and did not respond to court in November 2020.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.