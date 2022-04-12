Massapequa Park Eatery Voted Long Island's Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Zona, located at 4883 Merrick Road in Massapequa Park Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular eatery was voted Long Island's best Mediterranean restaurant for the third year in a row, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Nassau County restaurant Zona was voted the best Mediterranean restaurant by Long Islanders in 2022, according to the website.

The restaurant is located at 4883 Merrick Road in Massapequa Park.

Owners say the restaurant first opened its doors in 2009 and offers a unique selection of Italian dishes including paninis, pasta and seafood specials, homemade soups, and more.

Read the full announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island here.

