Finding the Best Job for You in Six Steps

 1 day ago

Image via Unsplash.

A job search can be a long and arduous process. Even if you want to transition to a new role, you likely don’t want to spend too long having to search through what your options are.

But what if you are starting to struggle to find what you want? Indeed has a recent post on the topic that has some valuable information. Here are the key points to keep in mind.

Where Do You Want to Go Right Now?

The best way to focus your energy is to narrow your search. Don’t dabble in a few different ideas. If you want to stay in your field, focus there. If you want a change in your career focus, you need to commit to that.

Do Your Homework

Even if you know what you want to do, you might not have the clearest picture of all it will entail. Make sure you are researching job roles to see what skills are generally expected.

Figure Out What You Want Most

Work is not all about money. Do you want a career you find meaningful? Opportunities for advancement and prestige? A flexible schedule? Figure out your priorities ahead of time.

Be Informed on Typical Salaries

If you are transitioning to a new field, your expectations might be totally off on what you should be earning. You don’t want to price yourself out by asking for way too much, but you also don’t want to get hired for way too little.

Change Up Your Search Terms

Lots of jobs might have different titles but really be the same kind of work. Make sure you are being specific in your terminology, but also trying out synonyms that your original search might be excluding.

Use Features to Make Your Search Easier

Job sites like Indeed have lots of tools you can utilize to make the process easier. You can choose to weed out job listings that are more than a few days old, or have a version of your resume formatted to that site to quickly apply.

Finding a job is hard, but there is a lot you can do to make the process easier. If you are not taking these steps, see if using them helps with getting the results you desire.

To read more thoroughly about what you need to find your best job, read the post from Indeed here.

___________

Wilmington University, the sponsor of BUCKSCO Today — Career Corner, is a private, open-access institution that serves more than 20,000 adults, including those seeking advancement through higher education and traditional-age students who aspire to become successful global citizens.

One of the most affordable private universities in the Delaware Valley, WilmU is committed to the idea that finishing an undergraduate degree or obtaining a master’s or doctoral degree can be affordable and accessible.

The University offers over 200 accredited and career-relevant degree and certificate programs in flexible online and hybrid formats designed to accommodate adults of all ages who work full- or part-time or juggle demanding career, family, and personal schedules.

Learn more about WilmU here or register to attend one of the University’s webinars. You will find information about academic programs, flexible scheduling options, tuition, admissions, student services, athletics, and more.

ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

