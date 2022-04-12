ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple shot in Brooklyn subway station, officials say

By AJ Jondonero
 1 day ago

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Multiple people were found shot in a subway station in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, officials said.

FDNY said a call came in at around 8:27 a.m. for smoke coming in the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park. Upon arrival, responders found the victims and several undetonated devices at the same location.

First responders told PIX11 News likely more than five were shot. According to FDNY, 13 injured individuals have been taken to area hospitals.

The scene continues to be active.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

