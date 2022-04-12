VIDEO: Shot fired at door of Brooklyn apartment, 3 men sought by NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released video footage of three men who are being sought after a shot was fired at the door of a Brooklyn apartment building early Monday, authorities said.

Shortly after midnight, the three suspects entered a multi-unit residential building in the vicinity of South 3rd Street and Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg.

One of the suspects proceeded to a 4th-floor apartment door, knocked on the door, and then discharged one round from a handgun into the door.

The round entered the apartment, where two men - 23 and an 18-years-old, were present.

The round was recovered from the upper part of a couch. The unidentified males fled on foot.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).