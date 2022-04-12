ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California's program to fast-track wildfire prevention work hasn't finished a single project

By Capital Public Radio
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the foothills of Mendocino County, where stretches of flat grazing land give way to thick brush and towering conifers, sits the community of Brooktrails. Idyllic, picturesque — and primed for burning. Most of its 3,800 residents fled their homes in 2020 when the Oak Fire ignited north of town. Evacuees...

