California's program to fast-track wildfire prevention work hasn't finished a single project

Closed beaches. Contaminated water, and the unfortunate stink of sewage have long been problems for coastal areas in the South Bay. But a settlement to a long-running lawsuit announced Tuesday hopes to improve the problem. Then, the Biden Administration is extending its mask mandates on airlines and public transportation until May 3. San Diego’s COVID-19 infection rate is relatively low and the county says the spread of the virus is likely decreasing. But could we see a bump in infections from the BA.2 variant? Next, a San Diego judge says he believes the county fair can go on this year, but fair officials say that may be impossible. Meanwhile, a new poll shows growing support for trash collection fees if officials provide replacement trash bins to San Diego residents. Next, part two of KPBS’s ongoing series “Let’s talk about it” looks at the art of having difficult conversations about race and equity. Finally, The Old Globe will present a new two-play adaptation of Henry VI in 2023 and is launching a yearlong program of citywide arts engagement and humanities events.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO