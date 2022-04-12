ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Body found in North Oconee River remains unidentified, sent for autopsy

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 1 day ago
A body found floating in the North Oconee River in Athens on Friday has not been identified, but it has been transported to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy, Athens-Clarke police said Monday.

The body was found about 2 p.m. by an Athens-Clarke County employee who was working in an area of the river near Maxey Boulevard just north of the Athens Perimeter north bypass, according to the report.

“There were no obvious signs of anything suspicious or foul play,” police Lt. Shaun Barnett said.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson responded to the location and told police it appeared the body had been in the river several days, Barnett said.

“There are known to be homeless camps in the area and we’re not ruling out it is a homeless person,” he said.

The body did not carry any identification, Barnett said.

Earlier in the week, authorities had conducted an extensive search along another section of the North Oconee River for a missing Athens man. On Monday, police announced that the body of Seth Evans had been recovered from the river.

Evans body was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

