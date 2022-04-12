ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Sporting KC struggles continue, fall to Nashville at home

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5et9_0f6lz5Qx00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The story of Sporting Kansas City’s start to the season was struggling to win on the road, and holding strong at home.

Saturday, the club’s struggles made their way to Children’s Mercy Park where the SKC gave up two unanswered goals in the second half to fall 2-1 for the first time at home.

“Terrible mentality. Terrible defending mentality. Just terrible. Horrendous,” manager Peter Vermes said.

Following the game, Vermes was not happy with his team’s starters overall and mentioned a difference in mentality when the second half substitutions made their way into the game.

“When we made changes there a was a difference in the game, there was a buzz,” Vermes said. “There was a completely different mentality going. We have guys that aren’t putting it in and those guys are going to find themselves in a different place.”

Witt Jr., Salvy win MLB Electric Play of the Week

With the loss, SKC fall to 2-5-0 on the season and near the bottom of the Western Conference.

Midfielder Remi Walter found the back of the net in the 25th minute after winger Daniel Salloi made a decisive pass that found left back Ben Sweat, who then cut it across the face of goal and found the run of Walter.

The Frenchman leads Sporting KC with 2 goals on the season.

Nashville took advantage of set-piece plays and found goals from David Romney and former SKC forward C.J. Sapong.

“You either want to fight for it or you don’t the fact that we don’t clear those balls, we don’t get to them first that’s mentality,” Vermes said.

Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia saved a penalty from Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar in the first half and agreed with Vermes’ comments about defending on set pieces.

“He’s 100% right, because on the first one – say whatever we want about the ref, the call, it doesn’t really make a difference – the play happens. There’s too many guys open on the back stick. When the ball goes out wide, we’re not shifting,” Melia said. “It’s something that we have to look at as players; no one else but the players, because we’re the ones on the field. We’re making the decisions. We’re controlling the results at that point. We all need to do better, myself included.”

Moments after Sapong’s goal gave the visiting the lead, Marinos Tzionis and Nikola Vujnovic were called over from sideline warm-ups to put on their jersey and enter the game.

Read more Sporting KC news on FOX4

“Those two guys were really good and they were a handful for the other team. They caused a lot of problems so that was really good to see,” Vermes said. “I would look forward to seeing those guys a lot more going forward because if other guys go out and don’t want to play, don’t want to fight for it, we’ve got other guys that have to step up and give them a chance.”

Sporting find themselves at the start of a losing streak and head on the road for a matchup with LAFC and former Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Three bodies found in Overland Park home

Man accused in Washington, DC impersonation case may have ties to KC. A man charged with impersonating a federal officer in order to cozy up with Secret Service agents — including someone on the first lady’s security detail — may have ties to Kansas City. Royals fans...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Vermes
Person
Hany Mukhtar
Person
Ben Sweat
Person
Marinos Tzionis
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas caps off national championship with parade

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The celebration in Lawrence came to a head today with a parade dedicated to the national champion Kansas Jayhawks. For the first time since 2008, players, alumni and fans got to honor the Kansas Jayhawks as the kings of men’s college basketball. “When you win, everyone benefits, the pie is big enough […]
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Kansas City#Sports#Children#Skc#Frenchman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy