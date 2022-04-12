ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man grabbed young girls inside NC Target, charged with sex crimes

By Patrick Zarcone
 1 day ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man is being held under house arrest on child sex crime charges after an incident involving two young girls at a Target over the weekend, according to Raleigh police and arrest records.

Cory Perlman, 53, is charged with two accounts of indecent liberties with a child, records show.

According to police, Perlman was arrested Sunday evening at the Target located in the 4800-block of Grove Barton Road after “inappropriately grabbing two juvenile females in the Target.”

Police did not release any further information on the incident.

Jail records show Perlman is being held under electronic house arrest and has a $50,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 2.

