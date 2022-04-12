ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville County, NC

$1 million bond for suspect after NC K-9 killed in shootout, officials say

By Rodney Overton
 1 day ago

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County suspect who deputies say shot and killed a Franklin County K-9 officer Sunday is now facing more charges and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Monday, authorities identified the K-9 who died as Major, whose partner is Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Jamie Lariviere.

The incident began around 3:15 p.m. Saturday when a man stole a car at gunpoint in the Antioch Road area southeast of Oxford, a Granville County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The stolen car and suspect were later spotted, and the car was recovered but the suspect ran from the scene, deputies said. Deputies searched the area, but the man was not found.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Jamie Lariviere and his partner, K-9 Major, who died Sunday. Photo from Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office

Then, Sunday morning, deputies were told about a suspicious fire in the Antioch Road and West Antioch Drive area southeast of Oxford.

Franklin County K-9 killed in shootout with armed robbery suspect in Granville County, officials say

When authorities investigated the fire they learned the armed robbery suspect was hiding in a crawl space under a home — and was possibly still armed, the news release said.

When officers approached the area, the suspect under the house fired at deputies and deputies returned gunfire, officials said.

“During the incident, a Franklin County K-9 dog was struck by gunfire and died,” the news release said.

A crisis negotiator was called to the scene and spoke with the suspect under the house. After a while, the robbery suspect crawled out and was taken into custody.

“An assault-style rifle was recovered from underneath the residence,” the news release said.

William Darius Eichelberger, 21, had minor injuries and was taken by EMS for treatment, the news release said.

He was released from medical care a short time later and initially faced seven charges.

More charges were added Monday and Eichelberger is now charged with:

  • Assault on a law enforcement agency K-9 – felony
  • Assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm – felony
  • Breaking and/or entering – felony (2 counts)
  • Breaking and entering a motor vehicle – felony
  • Larceny after breaking and entering – felony
  • Possession of stolen firearm – felony
  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon – felony
  • Possession of stolen goods/property – felony
  • Larceny of motor vehicle – felony

No one else was injured in the shootout. The North Carolina SBI is investigating the incident.

