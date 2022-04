Do you know a college junior or senior in search of a summer-long program of connections, community and experiences that will fuel both their future and the state’s? If so, listen up. The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) is launching their first-ever FuelAL Fellowship—a part of their larger Fuel Alabama program—to help participants learn more about the opportunities of working and living in Alabama.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO